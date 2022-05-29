The Blount County Schools Facilities Committee is recommending the district clear planetarium equipment out of Heritage High School.
A planetarium was part of HHS when it opened in 1977 but has been dormant for a dozen years. In a unanimous voice vote Tuesday, May 24, the committee recommended the Blount County Board of Education offer the planetarium equipment to the Blount County Commission, and if the county is uninterested sell it through an online GovDeals auction.
“I believe a county of our size should have a planetarium; I do not think that having it on the Heritage High School campus is the best location to serve our community,” school board member Debbie Sudhoff said when chairing the Facilities Committee meeting before the vote. “It creates liability, security issues, and it’s just not big enough for our community.”
Even the planetarium’s most vocal supporter, Forrest Erickson, acknowledges the difficulty of the planetarium being located on the high school campus, although he suggested school officials could at least calculate the cost of adding bathrooms to the building that houses the planetarium in front of the main HHS building.
He urged school officials to “find a teacher who’s willing to teach some science and inspire kids” to staff the planetarium.
“From our standpoint at Heritage High School it’s sitting in limbo; it’s been sitting in limbo for over a decade,” Principal Jed West said of the planetarium. “It is a space that need to be utilized.”
Based on conversations with teachers and other administrators within the district, West said, he doesn’t believe it would be used as much as a planetarium as it would as classroom space.
BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan said in his opinion a planetarium doesn’t need to be under BCS. “If the county and community decided that they want a planetarium in the county, they should figure out where and how to fund it,” he said, and Sudhoff agreed.
Even the dome
The current planetarium projector was state-of-the-art at the beginning of the century, with the first Konica Minolta 3-D MediaGlobe in the country, a newspaper report at the time said. Today, Erickson said, planetaria use higher resolution systems and Heritage’s equipment might be of interest only to one still using analog technology.
The HHS planetarium first shut down in 1987, for about a decade. According to The Daily Times archives, the planetarium received a quarter-million-dollar renovation in 2006-07. When it closed in 2010, the costs to keep it going were estimated at $20,000 for operating costs and $65,000 for a director’s salary.
James Duke, BCS supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects, said the equipment included in the proposal to the county would include the projector, software, sound system, seats and the metal dome, which he believes could be removed in sections. He explained to the committee that BCS can’t legally donate the equipment to an astronomy club because it is a county asset.
“Disassembling it is a death knell,” Erickson warned.
Move on
School board member Vandy Kemp said even when she was principal of HHS in the early 2000s, “Students went through Heritage High School and never went through a science program in the planetarium.”
“I don’t want us to think there was some golden age of the planetarium when our kids were having Apollo memory experiences in the planetarium. The potential was there, but we never made it happen. We educators never got it together and made it happen,” she said.
Kemp has called having a planetarium at a high school a “’70s thing” and said it “makes no sound educational sense.”
She told the committee, “I obsess over astronomy,” and she has her own telescopes. “I know exactly where I was on July 20, 1968, and we need a planetarium in Blount County.”
“If there are enough of us around who are passionate about it, we’ve got the acreage, we’ve got the dark spot opening up to the Smokies. Let’s go make a planetarium,” Kemp said. “But Heritage High School’s planetarium is an empty room with a domed ceiling, and it needs to die.”
School board chairman Robby Kirkland said he was in high school classes that discussed the initial design of the planetarium, and he was on the board the last time it was revived. “I wouldn’t do that route again,” he said. “It’s time to move on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.