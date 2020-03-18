The Blount County Board of Education ended a budget work session last week no closer to closing a nearly $6 million gap between its priorities and projected revenues for the next school year but acknowledging tough choices ahead.
When the school board met March 12, the stock market already was slipping, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average just above 21,200. By close yesterday, March 18, it had dropped about 1,300 more.
“We’re probably not just heading to a recession, we’re probably going to a depression,” board member Robbie Kirkland said on March 12.
“I get depressed every time I turn the news on, that’s for sure,” board member Fred Goins said.
“We’re going to have to come up with some creative ways to fund these very important priorities,” Kirkland said.
“There’s some important stuff in here that we put off every year,” he said, noting areas such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems across the district.
Fiscal administrator Troy Logan already had told the board that even the more than $102 million draft budget he presented didn’t include $378,000 he was recommending for HVAC beyond the amount budgeted for renovations at the two high schools.
“We’ve got a very huge deficit,” Logan had told the board. He has projected revenues of $97 million, without expecting any raise from the state, and even using more than $3.4 million on hand in the district’s fund balance, there’s a deficit of $5.8 million with the new priorities included.
Noting that even the $378,000 he wanted to include wasn’t much for that type of equipment, Logan told the board. “We can’t survive that way. We’ve got to figure out a way to figure out HVAC money and some of that ECCA money,” he said, referring to more than $1.3 million for Phase 2 of a plan to convert Eagleton Middle School to Eagleton College and Career Academy, to serve grades six through 12.
The school board already has voted to provide a 5% raise for employees above step increases, a cost of about $4.2 million that is included in the draft budget.
“I want to fund a 5% raise, but in order to fund a 5% raise we need to start looking at ways to tighten up,” Kirkland said. “I know it’s painful.”
Goins said that beyond facilities the board needs to look at spending to improve student learning. “We need everything in here,” he said.
Schools or salaries
During the meeting Kirkland said, “We shut two of these empty elementaries down we can fund a lot of priorities. A lot of pay raises, a lot of priorities.”
“And then lay off a bunch of people,” board Chair Debbie Sudhoff pointed out.
“I’m really not for closing community schools,” Goins said.
“Me neither,” Sudhoff agreed. “We’re trying to go back toward those, not get rid of them,” she said, referring to the ECCA plan.
Four of the district’s 14 elementary schools are operating with enrollments at less than 60% of the estimated capacity: Porter, Lanier, Friendsville and Union Grove.
Later in the meeting Kirkland said, “If we’re going to keep all of these little tiny community schools, we’re going to have to start replacing some of them.”
“I love Walland school, but Walland school’s going to have to be replaced,” he said. “We’re going to have to look at that in the next few years. Drive around the building and look at the cracks on the side of the walls.”
“We’re going to have to quit ignoring some of this stuff and make some tough decisions,” Kirkland said.
The board also discussed salaries.
“We’ve got to start paying our people more,” Kirkland said. “I mean, when Knox County’s paying more than Blount County, that amazed me. I never thought I’d see the day, and we fell back to Monroe County numbers. When did that happen? All this industry sitting out here.”
Sudhoff responded that Knox County has only one school system.
Board member Jim Compton said if the state raises the minimum salary, Blount County also would have to raise its pay level.
In the 1990s, he said, “we were 14 or 15 in the state in starting salary. Now I think our starting salary is 87th in the state.”
Compton also said per-pupil spending in Blount County Schools is a couple hundred dollars below the state average. “We should be way on up there. We’re one of the richest counties in the state,” he said. “We just don’t spend it on education.”
Kirkland said those figures don’t include the county debt still being paid off for earlier school building projects. “Blount County spends a lot on education,” he said.
“We’re going to have to tighten up,” Kirkland told his fellow board members. “We’re going to have to start looking at every dollar.”
Meeting challenge
The school board is required to present its budget to the county April 1, although the state doesn’t provide its education funding estimates until later. This week’s announcement of school closures as a precaution to halt the possible spread of the novel coronavirus has caused another challenge.
The Blount school board has a planned meeting Tuesday, March 24, but current policy doesn’t allow electronic meetings for all board members.
“We will figure out a way to conduct business,” Sudhoff said in a phone interview this week.
The state General Assembly is considering legislation that would permit electronic meetings under an amendment to Tennessee’s Open Meetings Act, according to the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government.
