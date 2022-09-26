Among a handful of people who showed up Monday afternoon, Sept 26, to learn about the Blount County Schools family life curriculum, no one objected to covering topics required by state law and some suggested the schools should provide more than two days of instruction in seventh grade.
Since a new state law took effect during the last school year, BCS has been using an abstinence-based Michigan curriculum model to cover human reproduction and sexually transmitted infections.
Noting an Associated Press article in that day’s issue of The Daily Times about the sharp rise in the numbers of sexually transmitted disease cases, Harry Grothjahn asked BCS officials, “Do you actually think that two days in the seventh grade is an effective amount of information and education to reduce the premarital sex that is going on in our community?”
“Two days is better than no days,” said BCS Assistant Director Jake Jones, adding that ninth grade wellness classes also address the topic and agreeing that more time could be devoted to it.
Grothjahn noted another curricula are designed for elementary, middle and high school students and said, “I think our students and their health future is well worth our investment in such curriculum.”
The public hearing was held in advance of the Blount County Board of Education’s review and possible approval of the curriculum at its meeting Thursday, Sept. 29.
Teen pregnancy down
School board Chairman Robby Kirkland said when the state began requiring schools to deliver family life education about 25 years ago teen pregnancy rates were much higher. “I would walk through the high schools, and the hallways were absolutely full of pregnant girls when this was first implemented,” he said. “That statistic has dropped tremendously,” although he couldn’t say what caused that.
According to a 2002, article from The Daily Times, the pregnancy rate for girls ages 10-17 in Blount County dropped from 17.7 per thousand in 1999 to 12.2 per thousand in 2000. Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows the rate was 3.4 per thousand in 2018, for a total of 21 pregnancies.
Statewide in 2018 the rate was 4.6 per 1,000 girls ages 10-17, for a total of 1,524.
Topics limited
In Blount County Schools a school nurse teaches the Michigan Model for Health-based curriculum separately to boys and girls in seventh grade.
The first day begins with discussing what is puberty, parts of the human reproductive system and includes conception. Materials include a model of a 12-week fetus.
The second day focuses on HIV and other STIs and how to avoid risky behaviors, such as saying “No” and going out only in groups. The materials also include an animated video that discusses human trafficking with information on a national hotline.
“It’s an a abstinence based curriculum,” said Sherrie Riddle, Coordinated School Health assistant. “We preach the only way to know for sure you’re not going to get any STDs or get pregnant is abstinence. We don’t teach them anything but abstinence.”
Parent Charlie Cook said the curriculum doesn’t appear to address a section of the state law that covers teaching the positive results of reserving sexual activity for marriage. BCS Assistant Director Jake Jones said the district will look at that and it would be easy to add.
“We don’t answer any questions that are outside of our guidelines,” Tara Farley, BCS Coordinated School Health coordinator, assured those attending the hearing.
For example, if a student asked a question about condoms the nurse would say they are not discussing that. Because the state law doesn’t include monkey pox, the nurse would not discuss that either. The schools also don’t answer questions about the HPV vaccine for human papillomavirus or medications to prevent the spread of HIV.
During the discussion about possibly expanding the lessons, Hope Abbott said that as a parent she would not want the schools to discuss topics such as same sex relationships and gender identity.
Cook said he also would not want schools to address topics such as gender transition and homosexual relationships. “Those are things I would prefer to talk with my child about in my home from a biblical perspective,” he said. “I think that the parent, hopefully, is the best qualified person to do that, and I know that not all children have the benefit of a home life that includes a mother and a father.”
Families can opt out of their students receiving the family life lessons, but BCS officials said few have.
