The Blount County Schools Family Resource Center has seen rising numbers of struggling families over the past couple of years, and this year is looking at another increase.
“We had served 667 students last school year,” said Coordinator Kelly Roberts. “We are already at 230 in the first two months of this school year.”
She and Carrie Wicks, family services specialist, have completed more than 50 home visits in the first nine weeks, working to connect students’ families with a range of support so they can overcome the barriers to learning that occur outside of the school building.
That may mean delivering food to their home, finding a dentist to take care of a student’s abscessed tooth, arranging for a school bus to pick up the child from the motel where the family is temporarily staying or providing help with utilities, as just a few examples.
The state of Tennessee created school-based Family Resource Centers in 1993, and today there are 102 spread across 65 counties. Locally Maryville and Alcoa City Schools also have Family Resource Centers.
According to the state Department of Education, FRCs address potential risk factors that include but aren’t limited to “poverty, hunger, homelessness, abuse, neglect, poor health, mental illness, substance abuse and/or family conflict.”
For Blount County Schools the top issues are food insecurity and mental health concerns for students, based not only on what the FRC staff sees but also surveys it conducted of school staff, parents and community partners.
“We’re also seeing more and more calls this year about families that are losing their housing, either due to eviction or landlords who are selling properties,” said Roberts, in her 12th school year with the FRC. In those situations the FRC will share a housing resource lists with possible apartments and mobile home parks, information about shelter programs and options for public housing. Roberts and Wicks explain that getting on a waiting list isn’t enough; the family must follow up.
“We are talking to people on almost a daily basis who tell us, ‘I have to be out, and I have nowhere to go,” Roberts said.
One woman facing homelessness told her, “We’ve struggled before, but we’ve never struggled like this.”
For many the need is situational; an unexpected car repair or medical expense taps the money the family typically uses for rent, for example. They may start a new job but not have money for a couple of weeks until that first paycheck arrives, or have additional expenses related to moving.
Roberts and Wicks are the only full-time Family Resource Center staff members for Blount County’s 21 schools, although they have some help from a Maryville College student in the Bonner Scholars program.
“There are days that we start out in Townsend and we might end up in Friendsville,” Wicks said, or they may start at Prospect Elementary and end at Lanier Elementary.
Sometimes they conduct four home visits in a single day.
Donations
While a state grant and local match funds the staffing for the FRC, Roberts said, “Everything that we do is donation based.”
“Our ability to help families, whether it be food, hygiene items ... also any financial assistance that we are able to provide, it has to come from donations,” she said. “We are not a line item budget for Blount County Schools. We rely on individuals, churches, Sunday school classes, civic groups, things like that to be able to donate to us so that we can perform our duties and help families.”
That includes donations of food, hygiene items and the cleaning supplies, but helping families with rent and utilities requires funding. “Our biggest need is monetary donations,” Roberts said.
After talking with staff from other FRC offices across the state, Roberts said she and her colleagues from Maryville and Alcoa “walk away from those meeting breathing a sigh of relief that we are in the community that we are, because more resources are available there than in a lot of the counties around us.”
“Blount County is a very giving, very generous community. We have resources in abundance … but right now there’s just not enough resources to help people pay for motel rooms who are homeless and that’s their only option,” she said.
Food to go
A few years ago the Family Resource Center moved into space at the Eagleton College and Career Academy. While it can’t house large items, the FRC office has shelves with school supplies, shampoo and deodorant, cleaning supplies and food, the last of which is new this year.
“We decided that we wanted to house our own little food pantry here in the Family Resource Center, so that when we got a call about a family that needs food on an emergent basis we could just pick up a box and take it to them or meet them at the school,” Roberts explained.
That “box” of food is actually three boxes, with items designed to feed a family of four for a week or two, with canned meat, fruits and vegetables; foods children can microwave; and other stapes such as peanut butter, jelly, flour and sugar.
Food donations have come twice from East Maryville Baptist Church, from the BCS Central Office, Heritage High School and Prospect Elementary, which during its fall festival gave children a ticket for one of the booths if they brought a food or hygiene item for the FRC.
As quickly as the food comes in, it goes out to families, Roberts said.
When they deliver food boxes Roberts or Wicks will sit down with the family and go over a five-page food resource list compiled by the University of Tennessee Extension office with where to find food, including free meals, food pantries and blessing boxes, which community members stock with nonperishable foods.
“I have told people before, ‘Please don’t not pay your rent because you ran out of your SNAP benefits for the month. We will find you food in multiple places,’” Roberts said, referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
During a home visit the FRC staff may take along a bag with items such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste and cleaning supplies. “We’re trying to ease the financial burden for families, and by offering some of these items that they don’t have to buy that month, it frees up that money that the need to make sure they pay their rent or they pay their utilities or their car payment,” Robert explained.
The BCS Family Resource Center doesn’t have room to keep clothing or furniture, so it may provide a KARM gift card or a voucher to Angelic Ministries in Knoxville for those items.
Roberts and Wicks, who both have master’s degrees in school counseling, provide case management for families, checking in with them weekly or even daily when needed. They can refer families to mental health resources or United Way agencies, even help them apply for TennCare if they may qualify.
They also work with families having attendance issues, offering training once a month at the BCS Central Office that combines a life skills and parenting class.
Seeing the need
Despite the hundreds of families the Family Resource Center is serving, BCS found in a survey during the last school year that it might be able to help more if more people were aware of what it does.
“There were a lot of Blount County Schools staff and, of course, parents who had no idea what the Family Resource Center even was,” Roberts said.
Already this school year she and Wicks have made presentations to all of the principals, to special education staff from across the district and to the HHS staff. Usually the principal, school counselor or nurse will start by assessing what a family may need and whether it can be addressed at the school or should be referred to the FRC.
Wicks was a counselor at HHS before moving to the Family Resource Center.
“It’s so important to understand, or try to understand, where your students and kids are coming from. Being out in the community, going to homes, meeting families at motels and seeing their day-to-day lives is eye-opening to me,” she said. “It opens my eyes so much more to what our families are struggling with.”
“Knowing it and seeing it are two very different things,” Roberts added.
She is encouraging BCS employees to drive around the attendance zones for their schools.
“It may help some, especially newer teachers, to understand why some students come to school and they’re tired or they’re hungry or they can’t see the board, they can’t focus or really just that they seem unhappy, and that may explain to them a little bit about why sometimes students don’t always just perk right up and jump right into everyday learning,” Roberts said.
“Some of these kids are living day to day,” Wicks said. “They’re in survival mode. They don’t know where their food is going to come from over the weekend. They’re just making sure that they get it today.”
For more information on the BCS Family Resource Center visit www.blountk12.org or call Roberts at 865-980-1364 or Wicks at 865-980-1369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.