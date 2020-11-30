Blount County Schools will have a two-hour delay Tuesday, Dec. 1, for both in-person and virtual learning.
The district announced that it plans the delay "in an abundance of caution due to the uncertainty of inclement weather and potential hazardous road conditions in the morning."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.