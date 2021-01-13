Pilot, principal, pharmacist, police officer and popular television news anchor — Blount County Schools is highlighting the wide opportunities for today’s students by recognizing its alumni.
“We want our kids and our community to know we have good things going on in Blount County,” said Mike Brewer, BCS special education coordinator.
The school district is honoring the alumni through quarterly presentations at its school board meetings and short videos posted to social media.
In the videos, the honorees talk about their Blount County Schools experiences and offer to current students such advice as working hard, following their passions and building positive relationships.
At January’s Board of Education meeting, the honorees were Holly Thompson, co-anchor on News4 in Nashville and graduate of William Blount High School; and from Heritage High School, brothers Aaron Clark, co-owner of Blount Discount Pharmacy, and Jeff Clark, deputy chief of patrol and public safety with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Thompson, who was a WBHS valedictorian in 1990, has been with the NBC affiliate for 23 years, earning nine Emmys and multiple Associated Press awards.
Jeff Clark, a 1988 graduate, and Aaron, a 1991 graduate, spoke in their video not only about their own experiences but also classmates who have gone on to become lawyers, judges, doctors, authors, accountants and actors.
“Blount County Schools offers a lot of opportunities,” Brewer said.
BCS in November recognized U.S. Air Force Capt. Ben Farr, from the WBHS Class of 2006, when he was in the band program and Junior ROTC. He studied engineering at the University of Tennessee, earned a master’s degree and served as drum major of the Pride of the Southland Band for two years before being commissioned in the Air Force and learning to pilot the KC-135 Stratotanker.
In his video, Farr explained that he has flown thousands of hours across the globe in support of the United States and its allies, and he now trains pilots at a base in Oklahoma.
“We want our kids to see and hear we have wonderful, successful graduates doing successful things throughout the world,” Brewer said.
From HHS, the district honored 2002 graduate Jed West, who became principal of his alma mater this school year. In his video, West named several educators and coaches who had an impact on him, including then-coach Robbie Bennett, now a member of West’s staff as athletic director at the high school.
Whether the honoree is able to attend the meeting or not, the district shows the video, which sometimes BCS students have helped create.
The district also donates $100 in the person’s name to the Blount County school he or she chooses.
Log In
