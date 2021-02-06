School board member Vandy Kemp jumped at the chance to report about the desegregation of Blount County Schools during Black History Month, but the assignment was tougher than she expected.
Board of Education Chairman Robbie Kirkland had wondered during an earlier meeting why he had heard about desegregation of Maryville and Alcoa schools but not the county district.
After volunteering to report back, Kemp discovered very little recorded about that part of the county’s history, although she scoured county and newspaper records and talked with both Black and White people who were here during the 1960s.
So Kemp delved a century deeper into Blount history.
“Immediately after the Civil War — and I’m talking immediately, like 1866 — schools for Black children started popping up throughout Blount County,” she told the board during a work session last week. “They were often supported and housed by churches,” she said, and in 1867 the Freedman’s Institute opened in Maryville to train African American teachers.
Kemp said she found the names of 15 schools for Black children that existed at some time in the county. By 1937 there were five, all elementary schools, in Louisville, Friendsville, Wildwood, Rockford and Lincoln, later called Mt. Zion, which Kemp believes was in the Hubbard and Rocky Branch area.
Black families that wanted their children to continue their education beyond that apparently moved to town or moved their children there, she said.
Nonviolent, not easy
While other Southern communities saw violent angry white mobs threatening Black children attempting to attend formerly all-White schools after the U.S. Supreme Court decision outlawing segregation, Kemp said that didn’t happen in Blount County.
“There was racism, and there were acts of cruelty, but our schools remained in session,” she said.
Kemp referred to the first integrated area football game, between Everett and the newly integrated Alcoa High School in 1963.
“As the game approached, citizens, school officials and law enforcement worried that there would be protests or violence, but it simply didn’t happen, and the competition between those two great football programs won the day,” she said.
Blount County students in the early years of integration “describe a transition that was not always easy but it was peaceful,” Kemp said. “While school districts in other parts of Tennessee were erupting into violent protests, Blount County was not.
“Why was the experience here different?” she asked. “Well, there are lots of reasons, such as the 200-year history of abolition and pro-Union sentiments, the absence of an economic foundation built on slave labor, the value that people here have placed on education historically, the federal influence on this region because of TVA, the national park and Oak Ridge and, frankly, school athletics.
“But I don’t want to sugar coat or minimize the challenges of school desegregation, the presence of systemic racism, the courage of the African American families and their children who stepped into those all-White schools, nor the courage of those White teachers who chose to welcome them rather than resent them.
“Blount County remains a largely white school district. ... When I was the principal at Heritage (High School) 20 years ago, we had over 1,500 students and fewer than 15 of them were Black. I couldn’t imagine then what it would be like to be the only Black student sitting in a classroom, but that remains common across our district today,” she said.
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Education, 88% of Blount County Schools students are white, and at William Blount High School 91.4%.
Kemp told the board that’s why she believe it’s important for BCS to “create opportunities in and beyond the curriculum for all of our students to learn the history of African Americans in our region and beyond.”
Push to educate
After her prepared remarks to the board last week, Kemp said a parent at HHS once asked why students had to read books about Black people because there weren’t any there. Kemp invited the woman to read the book students were reading, and said the parent called back weeks later and said it had changed her life.
“Sometime we have to push topics that are unfamiliar to educate,” Kemp said.
Kirkland shared, “I had never spoken to a Black person until I was 17 years old.”
Kemp recalled one Black girl in her seventh grade class in Virginia. “I never heard her speak all year,” she said. “I felt so sorry for her, and we just stared at her because we had never seen one before.”
In contrast, board member Debbie Sudhoff said she was raised near Kingsport in a diverse community.
“I never knew any different than us all being together,” she said.
Kemp became HHS principal shortly after an attack by White students that led to a federal Office for Civil Rights investigation and requirements such as diversity training for all staff members.
During an interview Friday, Feb. 5, she said that training was important, and she also worked to bring new experiences, such as the day a hip hop dance team from Vine Middle School performed at HHS and invited White students to join them on stage.
Kemp said in the intervening decades talk about diversity waned, and some teachers still are uncomfortable talking about race or teaching African American history. The school board member said she believes it’s important for the district to give them the support and training to have those conversations.
Without further action, she said, “racism is going to creep in again.”
For the past few years, Kemp has worked with Prosper and Partners, an international consulting firm on topics that include bias and systemic racism.
“I have learned so much at the end of my life, it seems this is what I’m called to call attention to,” she said.
Kemp said she believes BCS has a “responsibility to teach things that may be difficult and stretch people.”
