Laura Snoderly (from left) and Courtney Lowe-Whitehead of the Blount County Schools’ Human Resources Department welcome BCS employee Bill Brewer during a reception outside the Central Office to honor veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Human Resources Supervisor Courtney Lowe-Whitehead (right), serves a doughnut to a U.S. Navy veteran, her father, Roy Lowe, during a reception for veterans outside the Blount County Schools Central Office on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Blount County Schools human resources employees Kathy McCroskey (from left), Courtney Lowe-Whitehead, Crystal Brewer and Laura Snoderly were ready to welcome veterans at a reception outside the Central Office on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9.
Blount County Schools offered veterans doughnuts and cider during a reception outside the Central Office on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
As part of the school district’s outreach to veterans, the event also included information about becoming a substitute teacher.
Human Resources Supervisor Courtney Lowe-Whitehead said she also has been working with Blount County’s director of veterans affairs to let those returning from military service know they may find a job with the schools.
