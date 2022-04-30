Blount County Schools last week recognized top employees who do a range of work to support students and teachers that is essential but often unrecognized.
Classified employees, those who aren’t certified teachers, are the first to greet families in the office, feed students, care for them when they are sick and ensure their computers work. They pay the bills and keep the toilets flushing for 21 locations across the county.
The mission of Blount County Schools “is not achievable without the people that are in this room,” Director Rob Britt said during the Fifth Annual Go Be Excellent Celebration, held Thursday night, April 28, at Smithview Pavilion in Maryville.
“All of your jobs are significantly important,” Britt said.
Custodian Teresa Cupp, named Blount County Schools Employee of the Year, arrives at the Samuel Everett School of Innovation around 4 a.m. to start work, sanitizing the building before she greets the students and teachers.
“When I was in school (at Middlesettlements) I loved my custodian so much,” Cupp said, so she welcomed the opportunity to serve in the same job.
She started part time at Rockford Elementary, worked at Heritage High School for five years and is finishing her second year at SESI. “I love my job,” she said.
“My father always said, ‘If you’re going to do a job, do it right or don’t do it at all,” she said. “I love the kids, the principal and everything.”
“She’s the backbone of Sam Everett, and I don’t know how the school would get along without her,” said Custodial Manager Tony Carnes. “If you ever go there to see her, you’ll never find her, because she’s always busy somewhere.”
Principal Justin Ridge credited Cupp’s passion not only for the building but for the students and the staff.
BSC recognized more than 40 employees at the event. In addition to Cupp, finalists in the other categories were: Kim Hipps for school support, in the William Blount High School Ninth Grade Academy; Roberto Rubin, who fixes “hundreds and hundreds” of Chromebook in his technology role at the Central Office; Katie Smith of the Friends after school program at Fairview Elementary, Sherrie Riddle, who works systemwide in the Coordinated School Health program; maintenance worker Doug Ogle, a plumber; Lisa Davis, cafeteria manager at Prospect Elementary; and Kim Rop, who works districtwide in special education.
Carolyn McDonald, who usually works at Union Grove Elementary, was recognized as Substitute Teacher of the Year by ESS, the staffing firm that manages substitutes for BCS.
ESS also honored Cheryl Allen, Jennifer Fagg, Ronie Garner and Jennifer Thorne.
In a time when all schools in the area have struggled to fill classified employee positions, several of those BCS recognized last week have been with the district for a decade or two.
After recognizing her own department members School Nutrition Coordinator Karen Helton noted the “honorary lunch ladies.”
People pitched in across departments when staffing was short and when BCS delivered meals to children who depend on them when schools were closed during the pandemic. BCS already has served more than 1.5 million meals this school year.
