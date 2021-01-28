Blount County Schools took its educator recognition ceremony to the schools this year, after a decade of Excellence in Education celebrations featuring an evening banquet.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, the district recognized more than 40 teachers, administrators, counselors and coaches in front of their students and peers on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Four will continue on to represent BCS in regional competitions: Principal of the Year Stan Painter from Friendsville Elementary and three Teachers of the Year, Kacie West of Prospect Elementary, Dodd Crowe of Carpenters Middle School and Josh Tidwell of Heritage High School.
All of the honorees go beyond strong student achievement results in contributing to the schools, BCS Assistant Director David Murrell said.
For example, West serves as a teacher leader and on the school’s behavior intervention team. Tidwell serves as dean of students at HHS and has been part of the Aspiring Administrators Academy. A Blount County Commission member, Crowe also chairs its Education Committee.
Since Painter became principal in 2010, Friendsville has earned state honors four times as a Reward School, which recognizes the top schools in student growth or achievement.
Elementary Counselor of the Year is Connie Bell at Porter, and Secondary Counselor of the Year is Kelli Nehf of Carpenters Middle School.
Mathematics Teachers of the Years are: Melissa Bennett from Montvale Elementary, LeCha Brown from Eagleton Elementary, Brittany Pritchett of Friendsville, Cassie Borden from CMS and Lynette Cottrell from the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Reading Teachers of the Year are: Kristen Mary from Prospect Elementary, Sheri Owenby from Friendsville, Beth Brown from CMS and Stephanie Kirk from HHS.
Related Service Provider of the Year is elementary math coach Jama Anderson. Other finalists were Linnie Brown, an English as a Second Language teacher, and speech language pathologist Karen Moffatt.
Technology Innovator of the Year is Friendsville teacher Leona Grubbs. Other finalists were Emily Astor from SESI, Amanda Clark from HHS and Krista Curtis from Union Grove Middle.
In addition to West, Crowe and Tidwell, school-level Teachers of the Year are: Carpenters Elementary School’s Laura Frahme, Eagleton Elementary’s Erin Henneke, Eagleton Middle’s Amanda Hendricks, Fairview Elementary’s Bethany Hipple, Friendsville Elementary’s Ashleigh Jones, Heritage Middle’s Ava Fitzstevens and Lanier Elementary’s Debbie Garren.
Other honorees are: Mary Blount Elementary’s Stacey Hoxworth, Middlesettlements Elementary’s Christy Boone, Montvale Elementary’s Melissa Bennett, Porter Elementary’s Janice Tallent, Rockford Elementary’s Tara Kimsey, SESI’s Kristin Stringer, Townsend Elementary’s Kim Martin, Union Grove Elementary’s Melanie Frazier, Union Grove Middle’s Tiffany Tipton, Walland Elementary’s Jerilyn Myers and William Blount High School’s Michelle Harris.
Other finalists for Principal of the Year were William Blount’s Rob Clark, Montvale’s Donna Russell, Courtney Whitehead from Carpenters Elementary and Jon Young from Carpenters Middle.
Sponsors for the annual awards program are the Horace Mann insurance company and the Blount County Education Foundation.
