Before the school day begins through well after it ends, Blount County Schools relies on classified employees for essential operations. The people who drive the buses, cook the meals, clean the classrooms, keep the lights on, ensure payroll goes out and more.
BCS Director David Murrell called them “the backbone of our school system” at the district’s Sixth Annual Go Be Excellent Celebration on Thursday, April 27, at Smithview Pavilion in Maryville.
After honoring 51 workers across 10 categories, the district named one finalist from each before announcing Diane Boring from the front office at Townsend Elementary as its Employee of the Year.
Boring was the finalist in the school support category for her work as a receptionist, secretary and bookkeeper, but her workday actually starts well before the school day. She also drives a bus for her father-in-law’s company, so she’s up at 5 a.m. every school day and doesn’t complete her workday until the students are home, around 4:30 p.m.
“She is valued by the entire staff at Townsend Elementary School for her willingness to help, her positivity and her love for our students,” Human Resources Supervisor Courtney Whitehead said in presenting the award, quoting the principal.
“I love kids, and I love what I do,” Boring said after accepting the award.
Other finalists included, from the Central Office, Brad Roberts, who is responsible for running the district’s payroll; Robert Shortridge from custodial services; Joanna Harmon from the Friends after school program at Friendsville Elementary; Lori Williams from the maintenance department; and Charlene Lakins from the cafeteria staff at Eagleton College and Career Academy.
In presenting the awards for special education staff, Whitehead took a moment to honor Kim Byrd, a special education secretary at Heritage High School who died last month. She would have been among that night’s honorees, and Whitehead presented Kim’s award to her husband, Randy Byrd Sr.
The special education finalist was Amanda Stinnett of Union Grove Middle School, a nurse in a comprehensive development classroom who fills many roles, according to special education Supervisor April Herron.
In the health services category the finalist was Carissa Himmelspach, who last fall helped save a student who had a cardiac event.
Although they aren’t direct employees of BCS, the district also recognized substitute teachers and, for the first time, bus drivers.
Rachel Anderson of ESS, the company that manages substitutes, said the five honored that night all had worked more than 100 days this school year, some more than 150 and one 160.
The Substitute Teacher of the Year is Pamela Hess, who has worked in elementary schools across the district. “They’re always asking for her, the kids love her, my own children love her,” Anderson said.
The finalist for Employee of the Year from among the bus drivers, Bill Long, wasn’t present for the ceremony because he was on duty driving a bus that evening. “You wouldn’t know it to look at him, but Bill is 90 years old. Still runs the regular ed route and is one of our primary drivers for after school activities, ball games, etc.,” said Kevin Wilner, the district’s transportation coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.