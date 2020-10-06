Blount County Schools is working to find and fill learning gaps the occurred when buildings shut down last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We expected to see large deficits, having not been in school for nine weeks (before the summer break),” Assistant Director Jakes Jones said in a phone interview Monday, Oct. 5.
While educators expect some “summer slide” with students losing some ground during the regular break, this year they were prepared for the extended time out of classrooms to cause a “COVID slide.”
Students who already were lagging appear to be struggling most.
In kindergarten through grade eight the district saw a rise on average of 5-7% in students rated as performing on grade level, and the number of students one grade level below where they should be dropped
However, the number of students two grade levels behind rose.
“Some students who were already maybe struggling academically in math and reading language arts, we’re finding that there was a little bit more of a slide for those students,” Jones said.
Students who may not have had access to technology or other support at home fell further behind, he said.
There was a greater negative impact in grades four and five, a time when students are going deeper into context, building on the foundation they developed in the earliest grades.
In middle grades BCS saw about a 5% increase in those on grade level.
On average, he said, there was a 1-2% increase in the numbers of those students two grade levels behind in English, but an 8% increase in those two grade levels below in math.
In grades six through eighth students are getting into more complex math skills, Jones explained, and in the spring teachers said “it was a struggle sometimes to get students to even log on to some virtual meetings and even complete some work.”
When the state announced that students couldn’t receive a lower grade than they had when schools closed, he said, “I think some students said, ‘I’ll take my 70 and run.’”
Starting in grade six, he said, teachers have covered most math concepts by the spring semester, so after the break teachers usually focus on areas where students struggle. That’s when school buildings were shut down in 2020. “We weren’t able to do that, to keep those topics fresh,” he said.
BCS used the staggered start to the school year to have smaller groups take i-Ready assessments in kindergarten through grade eight, a platform they previously had used.
The i-Ready platform allows students to practice both grade-level work and either remediation or enrichment based on their assessments, and that was available through students’ school-issued computers when the buildings were closed last spring.
Three Blount County elementary schools, Fairview, Friendsville and Prospect, were recognized by the company for their high levels of participation during that time.
But, Jones acknowledged, “not all students did put forth an effort to complete their i-Ready math and English,” which they were expected to work on for 45 to 60 minutes a week in each subjects.
Each assessment takes 25-40 minutes, and teachers see the results instantly. Schools are offering small group instruction both in the classroom and outside of it to provide extra support to struggling students.
Nationwide issue
Across the country more students are two or more grade levels below where they should be, according to an analysis released this week by the developer of i-Ready, Curriculum Associates, which compared results this fall with three previous years.
It found 30% of second graders more than two grade levels below in math, compared with an average of 20% in previous years.
In reading a quarter of second-graders are at least two grade levels behind, compared with 19% last fall.
Curriculum Associates said the effects of the COVID slide “differ markedly based on a range of variables, including age, race, and income level.”
More work ahead
BCS still is gathering data at the high school level through the CommonLit literacy program and the MasteryConnect platform for mathematics.
In February BCS expects students to take part in a mock TN Ready assessment, from which the state Department of Education then will send data directly to teachers about where students are on state standards.
“Teachers will have from February until state testing, which is in April, to remediate those gaps up to that point,” Jones said.
At the high school level teachers have had to provide more review this year before going into new math content.
One thing to keep in mind, Jones said, is that virtual students have taken the exams at home. “The results could be inflated a little bit, because we don’t know who’s supporting them at home through the assessment,” he said, who’s sitting beside them or where they are getting the answers.
For example, 65% of virtual students in a ninth grade English class tested at the proficient or advanced level, which he said is “ probably a little high for the first benchmark.”
More high school data will be available in the weeks following spring break. BCS plans a November i-Ready assessment in elementary and middle schools.
BCS has designated some coronavirus relief funding to offer additional instruction during school breaks, and Jones said that could happen in spring or summer.
“Our teachers and principals are working hand in hand with our instructional coaches to analyze this data down to what are the specific standards our students are struggling with and what indicator within that standard do we need to focus on with our students,” Jones said.
