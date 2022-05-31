The Blount County Board of Education plans to vote this week on spending $400,000 on four athletic projects in the next year.
Blount County Schools estimates it will have $11.9 million at the end of this month in unreserved, undesignated funds under Fund 141, its general purpose account. The budget the school board passed for the fiscal year that starts July 1 already would rely on using $2.554 million from that balance.
At a called meeting Thursday, June 2, the school board will consider using another $400,000 from the fund balance for capital projects in 2022-23: a practice baseball field for Heritage Middle School, reconstructing the high jump pit at Heritage High School, replacing the outfield fence on William Blount High School’s baseball field and building a concession and bathroom facility for softball at William Blount.
The most expensive project, estimated at $175,000, would build an infield, outfield, pitching mound, bases and irrigation system to give HMS a practice baseball field, with possible future development into a full facility including a press box, bleachers, dugouts and lights. HMS currently is the only BCS middle school without a field for its team, which practices at a church.
At William Blount an estimated $90,000 would replace a wooden shed with no water that currently serves as the concession stand for softball games and add a public restroom.
Also at WBHS, the plan includes an estimated $75,000 to replace the chain link outfield fence with a solid metal wall 8- to 12-feet high. Part of the existing fence is leaning, and the wind screen also would need to be replaced if the new fence is not built, according to the proposal.
The final project, estimated at $60,000, would replace the high jump pit at HHS. The current pit is unusable, and students must practice at another school, BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan told the Blount County Education Committee on Tuesday, May 31.
If the school board approves the spending proposal it would then go to the Blount County Budget Committee and Blount County Commission for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.