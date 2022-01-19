In March the Blount County Board of Education will consider a proposal to to raise teacher pay 2% in addition to a step increase and make further adjustments at a cost of nearly $2.4 million next year.
The board’s Collaborative Conferencing Committee, composed of teachers and Blount County Schools representatives, approved the proposal at a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Even if the school board approves the pay hike in a new memorandum of understanding with the Blount County Education Association, it would be required to provide the raises only if funding is available.
With 729 full-time and 14 part-time teaching positions, a step increase alone would cost an estimated $674,701 for the 2022-23 school year.
For the current year the board approved a 3.6% increase on base pay, bringing the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience to just over $40,000.
Adjustments in the proposed pay scale would offer greater financial reward for advanced degrees.
In the 2021-22 school year the base pay for a teacher with a master’s degree or an educational specialist degree in BCS is lower than Knox, Loudon and Sevier counties, as well as Maryville and Alcoa schools.
The current BCS scale also doesn’t show a big difference for advanced degrees. For example, a teacher with a master’s degree may earn only about $1,700 more a year than a teacher with only a bachelor’s degree. The proposed scale would widen that difference to about $4,000 or more, depending on experience.
At the top of the pay scale the new proposal would make less than a $1,500 difference. A teacher with a doctorate and 25 years of experience currently earns $73,954, and that would go to $75,446.
By increasing the base by 2% the proposal would ensure every teacher receives a raise, even if they are at the top of the pay scale, with 25 years of experience.
“This salary scale makes us competitive,” said Courtney Whitehead, principal of Carpenters Elementary School and a member of the committee, before the unanimous vote in favor of it.
Assistant Director David Murrell said this proposal addresses several points, and if it is funded the following year the district would look at mid-career earnings. “We do very well at the end of the career,” he said, noting BCS ranks among the top 25 districts in the state at that point.
