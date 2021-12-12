For Blount County Schools to raise student achievement and salaries, more teachers need to be in the classroom every day, the school board chairman said last week.
High levels of teacher absence take a toll not only on learning but on the budget, Blount County Board of Education Chairman Robby Kirkland asserted during a Collaborative Conferencing Committee meeting Dec. 7.
Kirkland made the comment as school district officials met with representatives of the Blount County Education Association to begin developing an agreement for the 2022-23 school year.
"Every year we're piling more and more money into substitute teachers, and that's money that's coming out of your pocket," Kirkland said. "I cannot understand how we can have 10% of our employees out every day," adding that even 8% is too high.
$1.4 million cost
The teacher absence level fluctuates throughout the school year but is lowest in the first nine weeks, according to Assistant Director David Murrell.
Data that Murrell provided after the meeting shows even before the pandemic, in the 2018-19 school year, the average number of classroom teachers absent a day ranged from about 7% in the first quarter to more than 10% in the second and fourth quarters.
BCS budgeted more than $1.42 million for substitute teachers this school year. The only time the cost has been lower than about $1.2 million in the past several years was 2019-20, when the beginning of the pandemic closed school buildings for the final nine weeks.
With the cost of substitutes, Kirkland told the teachers, "You're robbing yourself."
Stress high
COVID-19 has been a factor over the past two years, but not only from teacher illness and quarantine requirements.
"Last year everybody was running on adrenaline ... this year the level of stress for a lot of teachers, for whatever reasons, seems to be higher," teacher Christine Frye told the committee.
"The kids coming back from COVID, they are literally pandemic kids. Their attention span is decreased, behaviors are increasing, and it's because the environment in the classrooms a lot of time has become more stressful," she said.
"A lot of teachers right now, unfortunately, are at a breaking point," she said.
Across the country, Frye said, teachers are leaving the profession. "Other areas are in a major teacher shortage right now."
Murrell said BCS doesn't always know why teachers leave the district, but turnover in the past year was about twice the average turnover of 5%.
Kirkland acknowledged the high stress of teaching but said the school board has taken steps in recent years such as reducing class sizes and adding planning periods.
Other factors
Carpenters Elementary School Principal Courtney Whitehead said the attendance issues predate the pandemic.
She noted that teachers with young children often must take off work when their child is "too sick for day care but not that sick." If the district could offer alternative care she said, "That would be huge."
Whitehead also raised the idea of some type of incentive for teachers who don't use a lot of days off.
"We cannot get our test scores up if we don't have that teacher in front of those kids," Kirkland said. "I need to know what you all need in order to come to work."
Kirkland urged the teachers to address the issue themselves, rather than having the board attempt to address it through policy. He said one teacher had told him, "If you don't want us to take the days, don't give them to us."
"That's not the answer, I feel," he said. "Something has to change."
"We want you all to be the top paid system in the state," Kirkland said, but more than a million dollars going to substitute teachers is draining the budget.
The Collaborative Conference Committee is expected to meet again in January 2022.
