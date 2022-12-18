The Blount County Board of Education may consider raising pay to school bus contractors by $180,000 this year to help them with rising costs.
“They’re losing money,” Transportation Coordinator Kevin Wilner told the Transportation Committee during a meeting Friday morning, Dec. 16, at the Central Office. “I think we need to try and help them if at all possible.”
He cited price increases on school bus parts over the past year ranging from from oil and filters up 25-35% to brake drums up 60%.
The school board had considered a 10% raise for bus contractors while preparing the 2022-23 budget, but cut that to 5% because Blount County Schools also was concerned about paying a separate supplement their contract requires when diesel fuel is more than $2.50 a gallon.
The $180,0000 would bring the raise for regular education school bus contractors this year up to that 10% level retroactively to cover the entire school year, Wilner told the committee. The regular education contracts cover 73 routes run by 50-55 buses.
The committee agreed to forward a recommendation for the raise to the school board to consider at its January meeting.
Aging fleet
Wilner noted that the average age of buses serving BCS is more than 13 years. The cost of used buses has doubled, and the cost of new buses has skyrocketed, he said.
When a bus needs to be repaired it can take a month or two, and Wilner noted the spare buses are older and break down frequently. That requires shuffling which buses are covering which routes.
In six years on the job, Wilner said he had one contractor from outside the county express interest. “When he found out what we pay, he couldn’t get off the phone fast enough,” Wilner said.
Long-term solution
“We’ve trailed our peers in bus pay for quite a while,” Wilner told the committee. Currently Loudon County pays about 6-7% more than BCS, and he said for BCS to reach that level might cost $600,000 to $700,000.
“Blount County’s prosperous, and we ought to be a leader instead of a follower,” Wilner said.
He estimated Knox County pays about 15% more than Blount, and Anderson County at least 25%.
During the meeting school board Chairman Robby Kirkland said, “We need a long-term solution.”
“I think we need to start buying a few buses and leasing them, especially to the smaller owners,” he suggested.
“That would be a great place to start,” Wilner said. He had noted during the meeting that because of supply issues a bus ordered now probably would not be delivered until the 2024-25 school year.
Why rides?
No law requires schools to provide bus transportation for students without disabilities, but BCS has a long history of picking up students at their homes, even within a mile of a school campus.
Some people have suggested that having bus stops would cut costs. “That’s great if you have sidewalks, but you’re going to have a kid walk down Montvale Road or Wildwood Road or Disco Loop,” said BCS Student Services Supervisor Stan Burnette.
If BCS did not provide school bus transportation, school administrators on the committee said truancy would be much higher.
“We already see it if a bus doesn’t run some day,” Wilner said. “Of the 40 kids that ride maybe 10 or 15 just don’t get to school,” and for some students that means not only missing class but also meals.
Safety issue
Wilner also asked the Transportation Committee to consider the possibility of no longer driving down a couple of one-lane roads with a dead-end turnaround, “and not a turnaround that you can get a bus in every well.”
“Back in the day it was easier when they were 66-seat buses,” he said. With longer buses, “It’s virtually impossible to do it without hitting a mailbox or a tree.”
On some roads when a bus meets a vehicle coming from the other direction one of them has to back up, sometimes in the dark.
“We’re going to have to make a couple of tough calls,” Wilner told the committee.
