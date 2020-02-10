Blount County Schools and Loudon County Schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 11, because of the continued forecast for heavy rain and expected poor road conditions.
The BCS Friends program will open at 6 a.m. at Eagleton, Lanier and Mary Blount elementary schools; 6:30 a.m. at Middlesettlements and Union Grove; and 7 a.m. at Carpenters, Montvale, Prospect and Rockford.
