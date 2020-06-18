Blount County Schools will need to find more than $2.7 million in cuts to next year’s budget and take individual capital projects to the County Commission for approval.
The Blount County Commission on Thursday, June 18, approved a nearly $92.5 million general operating budget for the schools, rejecting a school board plan to use nearly $3.1 million from its fund balance, money previously undesignated.
The total does reflect two changes based on recent developments.
First it increases estimated property tax revenues by $928,500 — to about $16.6 million — because revenues collected in March and April during the early weeks of the pandemic shutdowns weren’t as bad as predicted earlier.
Without that increase, the county would have failed a “maintenance of effort” requirement under state law that funding for schools not decrease while state funding rises.
Another adjustment reflects a possible $537,000 decrease in estimated state BEP (Basic Education Program) funding based on Gov. Bill Lee’s latest proposal.
The General Assembly still is finalizing the state budget, but if it goes with Lee’s plan, Maryville City Schools will see from the county a $278,000 loss in expected state funding, and Alcoa City Schools $114,000.
The Blount County Board of Education has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, during which it will attempt to pass a budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 with the limit the commission set.
During Thursday’s meeting, the commission voted to keep the property tax rate of $2.47 per $100 of taxable property. Of that, 98 cents will be split among the county and two city school districts, while 14 cents will go to capital projects only in county schools. From the remainder, 88 cents will go to the General County Fund, 44 cents to the Debt Service Fund and 3 cents to the General Administration Fund.
Oversight
The commission also passed, 17-4, an amendment by Commissioner Mike Akard that will require Blount County Schools to seek the commission’s approval for individual projects under the separate $5.7 million capital projects budget, known as Fund 177.
“It’s not taking a dime from the schools,” he said. “It’s just making sure this commission does what we were elected to do.”
“I think it’s good business,” Commissioner Mike Caylor said in support of Akard’s amendment.
Commissioners said they were upset that replacing the Lanier Elementary sewer system was on a list of priorities for that funding last spring but was not done this school year.
BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan explained that bids for other projects at the high schools came in higher than expected and, “We had to reprioritize how we were going to spend that money.”
“We never intended to not do it,” he said, referring to the Lanier sewer project.
“If you try to micromanage the school board every time they do a project, it slows it down,” Commissioner Dodd Crowe argued. “If you don’t trust your school board, you need to elect another one.”
Commissioner Brad Bowers said, “If we’re going to start doing this, what’s the point of having a school board?”
Crowe said Maryville and Alcoa city schools receive 42% of county property taxes, and “we don’t get any control over what they’re spending.”
Akard’s motion passed 17-4, with Commissioners Robbie Bennett and Dawn Reagan joining Crowe and Bowers in voting against it.
Raise unlikely
The budget the school board passed in May would have given certified teachers a 1.1% raise, with a step increase for classified employees and administrators, at a cost of about $940,000. It also would cut 13 positions.
During an April meeting, the Blount County Education Association and school district representatives agreed to that raise under collaborative conferencing, but the school district’s attorney concluded that was nullified because the meeting should have been publicized and was not.
At a Tuesday meeting of the Collaborative Conferencing Committee, no motion passed, including the one that passed at the April meeting. That leaves in place an earlier “memorandum of understanding” between the teacher union and school district, which calls for a step increase and 2% raise — if funding is available.
