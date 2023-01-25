Suzanne Graves was announced Principal of the Year by Blount County Schools on Tuesday night during its 13th Annual Excellence in Education Celebration that also honored 32 other educators.
Director of Schools David Murrell opened the ceremony emphasizing the great leaders within the school system. “Blount County educators arrive at school every day with a singular focus in mind — and that is to maximize the academic potential of every student,” he said. He said those being recognized on this night “prioritize relationships over rigor, care over content, love over legalism and service over self.”
Graves is principal at Middlesettlements Elementary. The other nominees for Principal of the Year included Mary Blount Elementary School Principal Ryan Ferrell, Stan Painter, principal at Friendsville Elementary, Montvale Elementary Principal Donna Russell and Chad Tipton, principal at Rockford Elementary.
Jake Jones, assistant director of schools, introduced each candidate at the event held at the Clayton Center of the Arts on the campus of Maryville College. He described them all as instructional leaders, visionaries, communicators, listeners, learners and motivators.
“But most importantly you are student and family centered,” Jones said. “All of you exemplify excellence and strive to be difference makers in your schools.”
A kindergarten teacher from Middlesettlements wrote that Graves leads with a spirit of excellence and guides her staff to be the best it can be.
Amanda Vance, supervisor of instruction, told the crowd, “Her we-can and we-will attitude is reflected in Middlesettlements Elementary’s success. ... She creates a culture of care every day while expecting excellence.”
In addition to Graves’ honor, each school in the system had its own teacher of the year, and all were asked to stand at the front of the staging area. Three of them were selected to represent BCS in regional competition. Principal of the Year Suzanne Graves will also move on to represent BCS regionally.
The winners are Rose Justice, Middle School Teacher of the year from Middlesettlements Elementary School; Elementary School Teacher of the Year Stacie Clark at Porter; and Kristin Stringer, High School Teacher of the Year, from Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Vance called Clark, “one of the most hardworking, consistent and compassionate teachers I have ever worked with.”
Clark was given the opportunity to address the group of fellow educators.
She accepted the award on behalf of her team at Porter, saying, “The way that we get to where we are as teachers is not exactly through professional development. It is the teachers you work with for so many years. That is, you learn from the best. I have been in Blount County Schools for 30 years and I have been with incredible people at several different schools.”
Justice admitted she was definitely surprised to be named to the regional teacher of the year competition. “It has taken me 33 years to get up here but I am here.”
Stringer works with high school student at SESI where they use a hybrid teaching model of both at-home and in-class instruction.
“When you love what you do, it is easy to do it well,” she told the crowd. “When you love why — it makes even the ad days easy. I am blessed to be able to serve the students in Blount County Schools.”
The other school level Teachers of the Year are Ann Centner of Carpenters Elementary, Amanda Compton of Carpenters Middle, Neal Palmer of Eagleton Elementary, Kristi Mitzel at Eagleton College and Career Academy, Sonya Freeman at Fairview Elementary, Kristina Beal at Friendsville; Amanda Clark at Heritage High, Leigh Terry at Heritage Middle, Jennifer Wells of Lanier Elementary, Heather Widick at Mary Blount Elementary, Ashley Finley at Montvale Elementary, April Alexander at Prospect Elementary, Amanda Whitehead at Rockford Elementary, Kendra Maples at Townsend Elementary, Taylor Walker at Union Grove Elementary, Betsy Tillett at Union Grove Middle, Felicia Griffin at Walland Elementary and Noah Tuten at William Blount.
Elementary Counselor of the Year is Erin Norris of Eagleton Elementary and Secondary Counselor of the Year is Angela Garner of William Blount High School. Supervisor of Instruction Jon Young made the presentation.
“School counselors are sometimes the unsung heroes of a school,” he said. “Speaking as a former principal I know a school cannot be successful without a caring and effective school counselor.”
Eagleton Elementary Principal Buffy Wyrosdick’s written statement described Norris as someone who truly sees and hears her students. Norris has developed strong relationship with community agencies to impact more than her immediate school building, Wyrosdick wrote.
Garner’s principal, Rob Clark, commended her for actions on a day a student went into cardiac arrest on school grounds back in the fall. She went above and beyond to become a liaison between the school and family, Clark wrote, in addition to being on the scene the day of the terrifying event.
Math teachers of the Year were also presented. Jennifer Graves (Montvale) was named the K-2 Mathematics Teacher of the Year. Lindsay Collett (Porter) is the winner in grades 3-5. Valerie Matlock (Heritage Middle) is the recipient for grades 6-8; and the high school Mathematics Teacher of the Year is Holly Morgan of William Blount High.
Reading/English Teachers of the Year are April Alexander (Prospect Elementary) for K-2; Nikki Wiliams (Rockford) for grades 3-5; Kristen Young (Eagleton College and Career Academy) for high school English; and Jarra Snyder (Carpenters Middle) for middle school English.
Nicole Webb is the Related Service Provider winner, serving Friendsville, Union Grove elementary and middle schools as a school psychologist.
Horace Mann Insurance Company and Blount County Education Foundation were sponsors of the event.
