Amanda Vance is moving from Blount County Schools special education supervisor to supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications. April Herron, principal of Middlesettlements Elementary School, will succeed her as special education supervisor, effective July 1.
Vance has held the BCS special education role since 2013 and held the same position in Monroe County for five years before that.
Her new position represents a reorganization within the BCS Central Office, where the communications position previously was a separate job and elementary education fell under the assistant director for curriculum and instruction, a position where Jake Jones will succeed Mike Crabtree, who is retiring at the end of the academic year. The communications position has been unfilled since last fall.
Vance graduated from Madisonville High School in 1993 and earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Tusculum University. She earned a master’s degree and educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Tennessee Technological University. She began her career in Monroe County as a special education teacher in 1998 and became special education coordinator there in 2002.
Noting that her new position starts with prekindergarten students, Vance said, “That’s a fun age group to work with and introduce families to Blount County Schools.”
Vance also chaired the BCS Mental Health Committee and said she is looking forward to working on academic, mental and behavioral support for students.
Herron has been the Middlesettlements principal since 2013 and was named BCS “Principal of the Year” in January.
A 2002 graduate of William Blount High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in special education from Tennessee Tech and her master’s degree and educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
While still in college, she worked at Middlesettlements in the Friends extended care program and as a teaching assistant before being hired as a teacher at the school in 2006. Two years later she became the literacy leader at Middlesettlements.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to serve families and the families of some of our most at-risk learners,” Herron said of her new position.
In a letter to Middlesettlements families announcing her new role last month, Herron wrote, “One of my regrets is not being able to discuss this with you in person and to hug my students before leaving for the summer.”
With school buildings closed since spring break because of the coronavirus pandemic, Middlesettlements is planning a drive-thru celebration for fifth graders on Thursday and a picnic-style kindergarten graduation celebration on June 2.
Her own children will enter the second and fifth grades at the school in 2020-21, so Herron will continue on as a Middlesettlements mom.
