Blount County Schools celebrated great employees Thursday, April 29, by taking its Go Be Excellent celebration across the district.
Heritage High School nurse Kristin Hartley received the news she is the BCS Classified Employee of the Year from Director Rob Britt in the school commons.
This is the fourth year for the BCS Go Be Excellent Celebration, usually held as a group gathering but changed this year because of the pandemic.
BCS named a total of 54 classified employees from its 21 schools and Central Office as semifinalists in nine categories. Hartley was the finalist from the health services category.
Other finalists this year are: Tracy Strickland, secretary at Union Grove Middle, from school support staff; Kevin Wilner, transportation coordinator, from the Central Office; Robert Shortridge, from custodial services, at Lanier Elementary; and Kirsten Potenza, from the after school Friends program, at Lanier.
Also among the finalists were Tony Carnes from maintenance; Andy Hepp, cafeteria manager at Friendsville Elementary, for school nutrition; Christina Jones, data manger, for special education; and substitute teacher Denise Hanshaw.
