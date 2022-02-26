Blount County Schools invited families to a “Curriculum Night” Thursday, Feb. 24, and about three dozen people visited the Central Office to see how the district is teaching students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Tables set up around the John P. Davis Jr. Boardroom featured items ranging from the earliest reading lessons to opportunities for earning college credit while still in high school, with educators standing by to explain what happens in the classrooms.
Some offered handouts for families on how to support learning or showed samples of student work.
One display included the novel “Dragonwings,” which some parents have recently argued is inappropriate in sixth grade English Language Arts classes, with teacher Heather Martin available to explain how educators guide discussion.
The book currently is under review after a parent complaint at her school, Carpenters Middle.
The principal at Union Grove Middle School recently pulled the book from classes there, following a parent complaint and review under BCS policy.
“We are teaching our state standards,” Martin said. “We are just using these novels as our guide.” For example, “Dragonwings,” told from the viewpoint of a Chinese immigrant family, is used during a unit on understanding different perspectives.
“It’s our job as educators to help them work through this novel,” Martin said, with discussions of different cultural perspectives and empathy.
Eighth graders will read a version of Michael Pollen’s book “The Omnivore’s Dilemma,” in learning how to analyze an author’s point of view.
“Our students aren’t just carrying a textbook,” said Jayne Marsh, who teaches at Heritage Middle School.
The ELA curriculum includes a arrange of written materials to help students build knowledge about the world along with their language skills.
The students’ work with the unit on Pollen’s book will include research on food.
Terri Bradshaw, the district’s literacy leader, noted that when the state revised ELA standards in 2018 it focused on building content knowledge, which research has shown is key to students understanding what they read.
With an anchor text such as the novel “Things Fall Apart” by Nigerian author Chinua Achebe, students will read other materials, such as information about the tribe described in the book.
With supporting materials and teaching practices, a book such as “Animal Farm” by George Orwell is being read by students at all levels, not only in honors classes.
“We’re making this accessible for all of our kids,” said Jennifer Bayola, a former Heritage High School teacher who now serves as a learning acceleration interventionist for the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.