Blount County Schools is going into day care centers to find children who may need support before they show up for kindergarten.
With parents’ consent, the district is offering free screening of children as young as 3 for hearing, vision, speech, language and other skills needed to be ready for school.
Typically those screenings are available at the BCS Central Office once a month, but a grant that began during the past school year allows the screening to take place in settings such as day care centers and parents’ day out programs at churches.
In a couple of hours, Mandy Dockery, Child Find coordinator, and Karen Moffatt, speech/language services coordinator, can screen 20-30 children in a setting where the kids already are comfortable.
They perform the day care screenings during the second and third nine weeks of the school year, from October through March.
Minds in Motion Learning Center opened in Maryville in November 2019 and Brandy Barton, director of operations, encouraged parents to have their children screened at the center.
“The earlier they get the help, the easier it is for them to succeed in school,” Barton said. “I’ve seen it personally.”
Her son received early intervention starting at age 3 and as a teenager is making straight A’s in school, she said.
As a former special education teacher, she’s also seen what happens when children who need support early don’t receive it.
For example, a speech problem can not only affect learning how to read but also a child’s self-esteem.
Barton also noted that it’s important to screen children every year, because there are different milestones to gauge whether they are on track.
Easy and comfortable
The vision screening uses a special camera to check pupil response, so the preschoolers aren’t attempting to read an eye chart.
The hearing test is done through otoacoustic emissions. A small probe is placed in the child’s ear, like an earphone, makes a sound and measures the sound that comes back from the inner ear.
Some of the screening can feel like play, such as asking a child to build a tower with blocks to observe fine motor skills.
This year Moffatt and Dockery also are following precautions because of COVID-19. They wear clear face shields so the young children will be comfortable with them, and Moffatt said, “Everything we use that day is either no-touch or cleaned in between use.”
For example, she puts clear plastic over pictures that children need to touch during the screening and cleans it with alcohol wipes.
BCS will screen children regardless of which school district they will be zoned to attend, and parents receive the results and information on how to follow up on any concerns.
“Sometimes we just need to help them close in a little gap and they’ll be fine and ready for kindergarten,” Dockery said. “Sometimes they may need a little more support.”
Service at centers
If a child qualifies for services such as speech therapy, he or she may be scheduled for sessions one or two times a week at an elementary school, perhaps for just 30 minutes.
If the child is in day care full time, now BCS can provide the service at the day care center, with permission from the director and parents.
“I will go to the facility and do their therapy there, on-site,” Moffatt said. “We’ve never offered that before.”
Staff development
Moffatt also offers three training programs for the center staff members, which can qualify as professional development needed to maintain state licensing.
The training is aimed at helping them identify needs sooner, support children and work with parents.
The staff can learn what is typical for communication skills development, how to encourage language development through story time and other play, and how to build life skills and support positive behavior in the child care setting.
Lisa Hicks, director of Blessing Christian Child Care in Maryville, is one of the owners who has invited BCS in for the screening and is signing up for the training.
“I want my staff to be up to date on developmental delays and how we can better serve our children,” she said.
Sometimes parents or other adults think a child has a behavior issue when the problem is a hearing or language deficiency, she noted.
Earlier is better
“I always use myself as an example,” Dockery said. “I am a product of an early intervention. I was born deaf, and my parents didn’t know until I was 4.”
“Our kids are brilliant, resilient individuals who pick up things a lot quicker than we think they can,” she said. “We just need to provide them with support and practice.”
For more information, visit the Blount County Schools Child Find page, http://bit.ly/BCSChild Find, or email Moffatt at karen.moffatt@blountk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.