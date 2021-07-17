Parents don’t need to wait for kindergarten to discover if their child may need some extra help. Free screening for children ages 3-5 can reassure them the child is on track or start the process to provide early intervention.
Blount County Schools will begin scheduling appointments next week for a Preschool Screening Day on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Working with preschool teachers, speech-language pathologists and school psychologists, the BCS Child Find coordinator, Mandy Dockery, said they typically screen about 30 students, and in the past about 40% have been referred for further assessment or services.
“It’s all a play-based assessment,” said Karen Moffatt, the district’s speech-language pathology coordinator and assistive technology specialist.
While parents answer questions, the child may be answering questions by pointing to pictures, drawing shapes, sorting by color or tracking an object placed under one of two cups.
The screening checks their vision and hearing with simple devices. The one for vision looks like a big camera, and for hearing a small probe in the outer ear takes a measurement without the child needing to respond. “All they have to do is hold the machine and be a helper,” Moffatt said.
The assessment also covers speech and language; cognition and academic readiness; fine and gross motor skills; and self-help/adaptive skills.
If the results indicate a need for follow up, the school district can start the process that day.
They also can give parents information on areas of development and suggestions for activities to engage their children or track their progress over time.
A child who isn’t able to make an “R” sound, for example, may not have reached the age when they typically can do that. However, a child not potty trained by 4 may have problems with self-help/adaptive skills.
If parents have any concerns, the school district encourages them to schedule a screening appointment.
Blount County Schools also has been reaching out to day care centers to providing screening there, as well as ensuring local pediatricians and other offices know how to refer families for screenings.
Maryville and Alcoa City Schools will hold their own Child Find screenings for children who live in their attendance zones.
