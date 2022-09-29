The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, Sept. 29, approved spending nearly $4.2 million for renovations to Heritage High School’s career and technical education building.
If the Blount County Commission approves the spending next month, the renovations could be complete for the 2023-24 school year, according to James Duke, Blount County Schools supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects.
BCS plans to spend $3.92 million for Monolith Construction to renovate the building at the high school, which opened in 1977, and $250,000 for classroom equipment and furnishings. The money would come from Fund 177, a portion of county property taxes designated for BCS capital projects and not split with the Maryville and Alcoa city school districts.
The renovation plan includes replacing panel classroom dividers with concrete masonry walls, making the bathrooms comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act for accessibility, adding an elevator and enclosing upstairs classrooms and building a hallway. Currently the upstairs rooms are open, and students must walk through them to exit. Additional work would allow HHS to move classes from the old home economics area in the main building to what Duke called a new “world class culinary arts classroom” in the CTE building.
The school board members approved the renovation and funding plans with voice votes.
Duke said BCS will begin working with William Blount High School in October on designs to renovate its CTE building.
Soccer lights
The board also approved spending $192,000 to install lights for the soccer field at Heritage. The proposal includes $172,727 for a contract with Musco Sports Lighting LLC and additional funds for any work the school will be responsible for providing.
In response to a question from school board member Brian King, HHS Athletic Director Robbie Bennett said new artificial turf being installed at the Heritage football stadium will have lines for soccer and goals.
However, he noted the extensive use of fields on the campus shared by Heritage Middle and Heritage High and described the improvements the soccer teams have made through donations to their current facilities with the grass field, where the lights will be installed.
“If you ever come to Heritage High School in the afternoons, every field there, every space there is being used,” Bennett said, explaining community and school teams play on the campus.
Board member Vandy Kemp said that when she went to a soccer game a few weeks ago it was so dark, “By the end of the game I couldn’t read the numbers on the jerseys.”
Money for the four steel poles and luminaire assemblies would come from the fund balance of the general school operating budget, previously undesignated funds. At a Blount County Commission Education Committee meeting earlier in the week BCS Chief Financial Officer Troy Logan said the school may receive a $25,000 grant toward that project.
The school board unanimously approved the soccer lights.
In other action the board approved spending:
{div}• $179,995 for Volunteer Mechanical Inc. to replace heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at seven schools.{/div}
• $173,500 for repairs to the Heritage Middle School roof, with most of the amount for low bidder Tri-State Roofing Contractors LLC and about $8,000 for work that may be outside the scope of that contract.
• $46,200 to hire the consulting firm of Brustein & Manasevit PLLC to help ensure that BCS complies with state and federal regulations in spending money received under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. BCS received more than $26.4 million in three rounds of ESSER funding.
