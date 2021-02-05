The Eagleton College and Career Academy, scheduled to open in August, plans to offer five career and technical education options in addition to other classes to prepare students for college and careers.
ECCA will become the zoned high school — instead of Heritage — for students who started at Eagleton and Rockford elementary schools, allowing them to remain at what is currently Eagleton Middle School for grades 6-12.
“It seems that the community is very excited for the students of the Eagleton community to stay in the Eagleton community through graduation,” Principal Mark Dowlen said the day after Blount County Schools released an online video about the plan this week.
Like Heritage and William Blount high schools, the new school will offer opportunities to earn college credit through Advanced Placement and dual credit courses.
Plus it will offer courses to prepare students for a range of career fields, from landscaping to exercise science.
When the school surveyed last year’s eighth graders about career and technical education interests, criminal justice was the top pick, plus it has been a popular at the other two high schools, Dowlen noted.
ECCA also plans to offer the mechanical, electrical and plumbing program of study, which includes training in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems, but those classes will not start in the 2021-22 school year because the school will have to add equipment.
“We want to grow our programs as our student enrollment grows,” the principal said.
Dowlen said one of the misconceptions from previous plans announced for ECCA was that it would be only a trade or vocational school.
“Our goal is to meet a wide range of student aptitudes and interests,” Dowlen said.
Online on campus
The school plans to offer what BCS is calling a “hybrid” experience, with in-person and online classes taken on campus. That is different than the virtual learning available through the Samuel Everett School of Innovation programs that occur mostly at home.
At Eagleton students will be able to take online courses on campus with an assigned teacher. That will allow greater flexibility in scheduling, Dowlen said.
One of the goals is to allow students to take most of the courses required for graduation early, so their schedules as juniors and seniors allow time for options including work-based learning, apprenticeships, internships and taking dual enrollment courses at Pellissippi State Community College.
Fine arts classes including band, choir and art will be taught in person, since the school already has teachers for those areas.
Other classes, such as photography, may be offered online but with an in-person teacher assigned, too.
CTE teachers for the high school courses also will be able to offer eighth graders introductory classes in areas such as health science. “That gives them a head start in knowing what they want to do,” Dowlen said.
Current EMS eighth graders will be the first to stay on that campus for ninth grade. The district plans to hire teachers for the 2021-22 school year in algebra, English, agriculture science, health science and physical education, with the freshman social studies course being online.
Extracurriculars
Dowlen said the school will offer a full load of athletics based on student interest.
If there aren’t enough students at Eagleton for its own team, the school will collaborate with others, possibly even Samuel Everett.
Dowlen said he didn’t realize how far it was for families to travel to Heritage until he started working at Eagleton himself, and he hopes the community-based school will allow more students to participate in high school extracurricular activities.
Dowlen said he and the Eagleton staff members are excited about the opportunities to continue working with students they have known since the sixth grade.
Having the range of grade levels on one campus will allow ECCA students in the teaching as a profession classes to serve as peer teachers in the middle grades, too.
Families of current EMS eighth graders will receive more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, in the coming week.
If students zoned for Eagleton still want to attend Heritage — or students in another zone want to attend ECCA — they will have to complete a transfer request.
