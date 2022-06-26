In Blount County the commitment to continuing education goes well beyond the classroom. It literally takes to the road thanks to a new careers initiative promoted by three Blount County school systems and backed by grants from the State of Tennessee, support from the Blount Partnership, the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and more than a dozen local businesses.
The project takes the form of a bus — specifically a fully outfitted 2021 Ford F-450 Elkhart Coach — that travels to different schools within the Maryville City School system, the Alcoa City School system and the Blount County School system. A ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by representatives of various local school districts, Blount County State Representative Bob Ramsey, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, local parents, school teachers, principals and students, along with local business representatives and Tennessee Department of Education representatives, took place last Thursday morning on the grounds of the Blount Partnership, located at 201 S Washington Street in Maryville. Although the bus has been taken out for selected events, it will officially begin its tour of local schools when the new academic school year officially begins in early August.
The idea was initiated by Patty Thomas, an Alcoa school teacher and the district’s Director of Career & Technical Education, Federal Programs & Nursing Services. Speaking prior to the actual cutting of the ribbon, she told those in attendance that the concept was inspired by a nickname given her by her students, who had begun referring to her as Ms. Frizzle, a popular cartoon character that happened to be a teacher that drove a magic school bus. Although she was somewhat bewildered by the reference — “I didn’t think I had frizzy hair,” she said — she soon began considering how that fictional role could translate into a real life learning experience.
The goal, she said, was to prepare students enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grades for future careers in the fields of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), medicine, marketing and internet technology.
The brightly colored bus, wrapped with a fanciful design that pictures it in motion along with the logos of its sponsoring businesses, is outfitted with a rotating variety of different interactive activities and equipment suited for various grade levels. The tools the bus shares include Sphero robots, microscope sets, SnapCircuit kits, human torso models, 3D printers and pens, and books and learning aids that allow students to explore career options pertinent to their ages and grade levels.
Thomas said the goal was to inspire students to think about future job possibilities by providing an opportunity to pursue those goals while still in school. She referred to the concept as “K to J,” with the initials denoting “Kindergarten to Jobs.”
“We prepare students for their next grade level,” Thomas said while addressing those in attendance. “But we don’t always prepare them for jobs.” She said that this effort, which falls under the banner of “Careers in Motion” (www.careersinmotion.org) will go a long way towards remedying that situation.
On its website, Careers in Motion describes its mission as promoting “high-wage, high-demand, high-skill career and technical education related programs to students across our county.”
Rep. Ramsey echoed Thomas’s thoughts in his public comments. He began by sharing greetings from Gov. Bill Lee, state Sen. Art Swann and state Rep. Jerome Moon. He then went on to laud the project for offering students “multiple career and job options in their critical learning years.”
“It focuses on interests, as well as values,” he continued. “It also answers the critical questions we are frequently asked: what are you doing to plan for the future?”
Speaking to The Daily Times, Ramsey said that the initiative also supports the local economy and infrastructure by being able to hire locally and regionally while encouraging career development within Blount County.
Thomas said that the school system began applying to the Tennessee Department of Education for grants during the spring of 2020, and in April, 2021, they received word that two had been awarded, the Tennessee Pathway Grant and the Governor’s Early Literacy Grant. While there had been some delays in getting the bus delivered and operational due to supply chain issues and some minor flaws in the bus itself, it’s now fully outfitted and ready to visit schools once school requests are processed and scheduled.
“The manufacturer was fantastic to work with,” Thomas said, while also acknowledging the Ted Russell Ford Lincoln dealerships for facilitating the transfer of the bus to East Tennessee. Now fully equipped, the bus is valued at $150,000.
Jessica Belitz, Workforce Development Director for the Blount Partnership, said that her group regularly holds committee meetings and workshops that focus on job development in the county. Their goal, she said, is to consider opportunities “from cradle to career.” As a result, they readily embraced the idea of the bus and opted to support it with all the tools they had at their disposal. She said that there have been inquiries from Fentress and Carter Counties about bringing the bus to their schools as well.
Rick Heath, Director of Training and Safety for Massey Electric in Alcoa, was one of those individuals who participated in the advisor committee. “It’s important to let kids know there is something out there for them in the future,” he told The Daily Times. “It’s important to get them excited about career opportunities.” He said that each year, approximately 120 people go through the company’s own apprenticeship program, many of them high school students.
Food trucks from REO Cheesewagon and Shirley Swirl were also on hand. Each provided appetizing treats that helped complement the appetizing opportunities the bus offers local students. Anyone interested in becoming a bus sponsor should contact Patty Thomas at pthomas@alcoaschools.net.
