The Blount County Board of Education this week passed a $103.2 million general operating budget for the 2022-23 school year that would raise minimum pay to $15 an hour and give teachers a 2% raise on top of step increases.
Blount County Schools will present the proposal to the Blount County Budget Committee on Friday, April 1, but plans to revise it after the state Department of Education sends an estimate for state funding in mid to late April.
Without an update on state funding the budget is $672,000 more than estimated revenues but nearly $1.26 million below the current year’s budget. Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan told the school board that he used a conservative estimate of a 3% increase for sales tax revenue next year, which would bring in more than $4 million. Logan said February’s sales tax revenues were 11% higher than last year, and that is the lowest increase seen so far this year.
“March was pushing 30% over last March,” he said.
The total for next year includes using about $1.17 million from the fund balance, previously undesignated funding, including $229,000 for middle and high school band instruments and uniforms for Eagleton College and Career Academy.
Several changes account for a lower budget than this year. For example, the 2021-22 operating budget included more than $7.4 million for capital projects, and next year BCS plans to pay for school nurses out of federal money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund.
More for subs, buses
The planned raises and step increases combined total nearly $4.68 million. Logan told the school board that in raising the minimum from $12.73 to $15 for classified staff, those without teaching degrees, he modified the pay scale so everyone would see some increase and those on the first 15 steps would see the most. The cost of just raising the minimum pay to $15 an hour is $395,000.
The budget includes $532,000 for a 10% increase on bus transportation payments and $314,000 to raise the substitute pay rate by 20%.
The plan includes adding eight teacher positions districtwide, plus four designated for elementary literacy and math, two maintenance positions, a new custodian for ECCA and a part-time custodian for for the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Logan included an additional $182,000 for utilities, and when questioned whether that was enough replied, “I’m comfortable with this number right now.”
Fund 177
The school board separately approved $6.22 million in revenues for capital projects next school year under Fund 177, a separate budget. The amount is based on 14 cents of the property tax rate not split with the Maryville and Alcoa school districts.
Blount County Schools has a list of projects that could be funded under Fund 177 but doesn’t expect all of them could be done with the available money. The list includes artificial turf for the Heritage and William Blount high school football fields, a new secure main entrance for Heritage, a softball concession and bathroom facility at William Blount, and roof replacements on several schools.
The school board expects to hear results of a districtwide facilities assessment in May and develop a list of priorities after that.
At this week’s meeting some school board members were concerned that the list labeled “Blount County Schools Fund 177 Capital Projects Planned FY 2022-2023” not be presented to the county Budget Committee as a promise that’s how the $6.22 million would definitely be spent, because other needs could arise.
“They think that they approved the Lanier sewer project two times, and they didn’t,” board member Debbie Sudhoff said.
The county requires a list of planned project, and when the school district prepares to actually spend money on a project that requires approval of the Blount County Commission after it goes through the Budget Committee.
“It means every single piece becomes a political football,” board member Vandy Kemp said.
