Next month the Blount County Board of Education expects to consider a proposal to convert what is now Eagleton Middle School to serve high school students too.
With school board approval and funding for the project, the renamed Eagleton College and Career Academy could begin with its first freshman class joining middle school students in the fall.
Justin Ridge, coordinator of innovative programs for Blount County Schools, said planning is still in progress, but a draft outline shows two phases of development.
Phase I involves removing four portable classroom to make room for a new career and technical education building. The portables have been at EMS for more than two decades but now are being used mainly for storage and football meetings.
The draft also calls for renovating the bathrooms, which have many smaller fixtures designed for elementary students, and creating a covered walkway that would connect one end of the horseshoe-shaped building with the other. Ridge explained that would allow middle school students access to the gym without walking through the high school hallway.
The reception area would be reconfigured to create room for more staff and better sight lines to the entrance. Electrical upgrades and a new digital sign for the front of the school are also part of Phase I.
Much of Phase II would be for athletics, with a new outdoor athletics facility and artificial turf for the soccer and football fields. Because the Eagleton campus doesn’t have separate practice fields, it would need the artificial turf to stand up to the heavy use expected from both middle and high school team, Ridge said. Until the new Eagleton has enough players for its own teams, the district could run buses to allow students from there to play at Heritage.
Upgrading the library to a media center with screens and charging stations also is part of Phase II. The new academy is expected to offer online courses, mainly in electives, in addition to traditional classes, Ridge said. For example, a student may be able to take Latin.
The current weight room would be converted to a science lab.
The draft calls for adding a scoreboard in the gym and upgrading the sound system there, as well as upgrading the football field bleachers, concession stand, press box and lights.
No cost estimates have been made yet.
Among the decisions yet to be made are who would be eligible for enrollment at the academy and which career and technical education programs would be offered on the campus.
When BCS Director Rob Britt first mentioned the idea to school board members during a retreat in October 2019, he said the plan was for a “small community high school” with a career focus, perhaps offering programs not available at the county’s larger high schools.
Britt explained that the district sees some students who have attended Rockford and Eagleton elementary schools and then EMS opting to transfer as tuition students to Alcoa High School, which is geographically closer and smaller.
