The Airport Hilton will welcome Blount County Schools students into a variety of job training opportunities through Project SEARCH in 2022-23.
Currently in its seventh year, the BCS program to prepare students with intellectual and development disabilities for competitive employment works with a number of local businesses. Students complete three 10-week work rotations during the program, and the hotel will offer more internship sites.
At the Hilton students will have opportunities in seven areas: laundry, housekeeping, busing tables, setting up banquets, maintenance and groundskeeping, the dish room and house maintenance, such as picking up laundry, stocking and delivering items.
“It’s going to be great for the interns,” said Fred Fred Weekley, director of food and beverage for the hotel and a member of the Project SEARCH Business Advisory Committee.
The hotel has hired other workers with disabilities, and also works with the Access Program, which also serves people with developmental disabilities.
“It taps into an underutilized employment resource,” Weekley said. “They’re people that want to come to work. They do a great job and get along with others.”
Project SEARCH has been centered on the Maryville College campus, but restrictions during the pandemic have required some changes and the students have not been there this school year. “Maryville College has been an excellent partner, and we want to continue that partnership,” said Project SEARCH instructor Tammy Hearon.
This year the program has just two students, who interned at William Blount High School, and both already have been hired to continue, one in the cafeteria and one full-time in maintenance with benefits.
While employment for adults with intellectual disabilities is low — a study commissioned by the Special Olympics in 2013 estimated only 44% of those ages 21-64 were in the workforce — the BCS program regularly finishes with all of the students employed.
Next year Hearon expects the program to have five to eight trainees.
“It’s important for everyone to get involved in this,” said Weekley. “Give them a chance.”
William Blount High School’s cafeteria manager, Yvonne Buchanan, hired one of last year’s Project SEARCH students as well as one completing the program this year.
“They’ve been fantastic,” Buchanan said. Their jobs include working in the dish room as well as preparing and serving food.
“Zami (Guild, one of this year’s interns,) has even helped make meat loaf,” she said.
Ronnie Burchfield, the school’s maintenance supervisor, hired one Project SEARCH graduate 10 months ago and added another still in training this year. They each have areas they are responsible for cleaning and sanitizing. “They do a real good job,” he said. “If you show them one time, that’s all you need.”
“People need to give these children a chance,” Burchfield said.
