Blount County Schools meals will cost more in July, for the first time in seven years, and the program will lose about $400,000 this year because of the COVID-19 situation.
The Blount County Board of Education approved the 2020-21 prices during an online meeting Monday, April 27.
The increase of 25 cents to 50 cents per meal is the first hike in school breakfast prices in seven years and the first in eight years for lunch, according to fiscal administrator Troy Logan, who told board members this will not affect students who receive free or reduced-cost meals.
“Timing is pretty tough for the parents,” board member Fred Goins said before the vote. However, the motion passed, 6-1, with only board member Scott Helton voting against it.
Logan estimates the change will raise a total of $175,000 during the next school year for the school meals program, which is self-funded and separate from the district’s operating budget.
However, Logan told the board the program will need about $400,000 from its $873,000 fund balance, money not already designated for other expenses, because of costs this year. That will make startup funding tight at the beginning of the school year, when costs may run $500,000 in the first month. “I’m very concerned,” he told the board.
BCS has been serving free weekday meals to any child 18 or younger while the schools are closed because of the restrictions during the pandemic.
When schools are open, the meal program brings in about $30,000 a day, Logan explained. Currently the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency is paying BCS for every meal it serves, but that’s only been about $10,000 a day.
By the time that service stops May 20, BCS will be down $400,000 to $450,000, Logan told the board.
Cafeteria workers are preparing the meals, working on rotating schedules, and BCS has committed to pay all employees their regular amount during the closure.
In fact, that was one of several policies related to COVID-19 the board unanimously passed during the called meeting.
BCS plans to offer its summer meal program in June and July.
COVID-19 policies
In line with current practices, state changes, new federal law and recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association, the school board unanimously passed policies that:
• Pay employees while schools are closed, whether they are working from home or unable to work.
• Allow the director of schools to set telework policies.
• Extend paid leave for employees unable to work because of COVID-19, under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, in effect through Dec. 31.
• Suspend policies covering state testing, grading, graduation requirements and teacher evaluations. No student can receive a lower grade on a high school course this year than the student had on March 20, when the governor first called for schools to be closed.
Budget delay
While the meeting was called to discuss the 2020-21 budget, on a motion from Goins the board voted, 5-2, to delay action on all other budget items. Board Chair Debbie Sudhoff and Helton voted against that motion.
“I need a lot more information,” Goins said, noting they had just received the latest draft budget late last week, and he wants to discuss it with other board members. Now the school board is planning a work session and called meeting on Tuesday, May 5.
The board must pass the budget in time to present it to the Blount County Commission’s budget committee on May 12.
The current draft budget includes only a step increase in employee pay next year and would not fund improvements to allow Eagleton Middle School to begin converting to the Eagleton College and Career Academy, starting with adding a 9th-grade class in 2020-21, according to Logan.
State funding to BCS under the Basic Education Program (BEP) formula is expected to increase about $1.3 million, but a step increase costs Blount County about $1 million.
An expected increase in health insurance premiums starting in January will cost about $220,000, Logan said.
He also is estimating that sales tax revenue will be $1.3 million less than the nearly $16 million budgeted this year.
