Blount County Schools’ investment in energy saving projects is paying off in the form of dollars earned through a federal tax deduction.
Last week a representative from Trane presented BCS Director Rob Britt with a $5,774.39 check, representing savings under the 179D Commercial Buildings Energy-Efficiency Tax Deduction.
“This actually going to be the first of, hopefully, many,” said Owen Nevader, a Trane comprehensive solutions leader who has worked with BCS in recent years on several projects.
The federal program allows the person primarily responsible for the system’s design to take the tax deduction, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Since BCS can’t take the deduction, it assigns it to Trane, which then returns a 25% net rebate to the district, according to Nevader.
The check presented this month is based on work completed in the 2020 tax year on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at William Blount High School, Nevader explained.
Since then work has continued at William Blount and Heritage High School, which is expected to yield future rebates to the BCS.
During an Education Committee meeting with Blount County commissioners last week the schools’ facilities supervisor gave an update on the Lanier Elementary School sewer replacement. James Duke explained the district doesn’t want to dig up the ground on campus until the tanks are ready.
The latest information from the vendor has the tanks being shipped from where they are being made around Camdenton, Missouri, around Jan. 20.
The current package plant serving Lanier Elementary is more than 20 years old, and Britt described it in 2020 as “on its last legs.”
As far back as 2015 BCS made the Lanier Elementary sewer plant a priority for the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to previous reporting in The Daily Times.
