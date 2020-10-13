Blount County Schools has $158,441 to spend on a range of efforts to improve career and technical education efforts in construction fields through June 2022.
BCS received a subgrant from nearly $1 million Pellissippi State Community College received under the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program for its Blount County Careers Collaborative.
The school board and Blount County Commission approved adding the money to the school budget last month.
Most of the BCS funding, $117,316, will be used for equipment.
Heritage High School will receive two electrical wiring learning systems and a metric meter measurements kit, and William Blount High School will receive one of the metric meter kits, according to Alisa Teffeteller, BCS supervisor of career and technical education, as well as federal programs.
The other $41,125 will pay for online course access for OSHA 30, a 30-hour safety certification through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and for National Center for Construction Education and Research electricity textbooks.
A construction advisory council through the Blount Partnership has identified a strong need in the community for skilled workers in construction fields, Teffeteller said.
BCS will be working with Pellissippi State on a range of activities, including career preparation for middle school to early high school students; internships, apprenticeships and other work-based learning opportunities; externships to take high school instructors into workplaces during the summer; and developing dual credit opportunities, which allow students to earn high school and college credit at the same time.
Students also may be able eligible for vouchers to take industry certification exams, which can cost from $20 to $45.
While this grant focuses on construction and electrician training, this year HHS also is starting to offer courses in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.