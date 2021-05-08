The Blount County Board of Education recently recognized a long-term employee who is retiring and half a dozen teachers preparing to become administrators.
Six educators recently completed Blount County Schools' Aspiring Administrators Academy: Lauren Lindsey from Heritage Middle; Brandon Garner, William Blount High; Brande Creasy, Middlesettlements Elementary; Jennifer Bayola, Heritage High; Jennifer Tipton, Carpenters Elementary; and Sandy Pack, from the Samuel Everett School of Innovation.
Their mentors were Prospect Elementary Principal Heather Byrd, Carpenters Middle Principal Jon Young and William Blount Principal Rob Clark.
The board also applauded Maintenance Manager Terry "Mutt" Baldwin, who is retiring next month after more than 30 years working for BCS.
"Mutt is a person of high integrity, character and commitment to his work and to his employees. He has always wanted nothing but the best for our kids, employees working in maintenance and custodial, and in the buildings that we occupy every day," said Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan, who credited Baldwin with significant improvement in his three years as manager for facilities across 22 sites.
Baldwin thanked the board, his staff, the BCS principals and Central Office employees for their support.
"It has been an honor to work for the children all these years. I've enjoyed it, and now I'm just going to go fishing," Baldwin said.
