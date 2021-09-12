About a third of the COVID-19 tests administered at Blount County Schools Aug. 30 through Sept. 4 were positive.
BCS tested 214 students and 33 staff, with 74 student positive results and 10 for staff, according to Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications.
The same week, 155 students and nine staff members self-reported being positive for COVID-19.
Those brought the total number by Sept. 3 to 578 students and 54 staff members this school year, according to data posted on the district website.
Vance said the reports are lagging by a week or more as numbers are verified by BCS and the company it is contracting with for the COVID-19 testing, Winbigler Medical.
During the week of Sept. 6-10, BCS had a student absence rate of 13% and was able to fill 85% of teacher absences with substitute teachers. On Friday, Sept. 10, nine of about 100 school buses that cover BCS routes did not run because of driver absences.
High daily rates
Blount County had 435 new COVID-19 cases among children ages 5-18 in the two weeks from Aug. 26 through Sept. 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Those include the four days with the highest numbers of new cases in that age group in Blount County since the pandemic began: 55 on both Sept. 5 and Aug. 31; 50 on Aug. 26; and 49 on Sept. 6.
Maryville City Schools reported 68 COVID positive students and eight positive staff members from school closing Aug. 27 to school closing Sept. 3. Twenty of those student cases were at the junior high, 19 at Maryville High School, 10 at Foothills Elementary and nine at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School.
Alcoa City Schools has reported that of 28 COVID-19 tests it administered to students or staff in September, four were positive.
Hospital infusions
East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has been posting weekly updates on Wednesdays. On Sept. 8 it had 16 patients with COVID-19, four of those in the intensive care unit.
ETCH had admitted 23 patients with COVID-19 over the past week, including 15 who were 12 or older; none had been vaccinated.
In a Sept. 7 video, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs said the hospital has delivered monoclonal antibody treatment to more than 100 children ages 12 and older with risk factors for severe COVID-19 infections, and of those only one was admitted to the hospital.
“Significantly overweight teenagers are a high risk for this to be a very serious infection,” Childs said. Other risk factors that can make children eligible for the antibody infusions if they are infected include diabetes and heart, lung or kidney disease.
“The earlier you get it in the illness, the better,” the doctor said of the antibody treatment to help fight the infection.
Childs said all of the children who had been admitted to the hospital so far had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There’s fear out there and misunderstanding, I think, about the vaccine. There’s also some misunderstanding and fear about monoclonal antibodies, which can be tragic, in that these are safe and effective things,” the doctor said.
“This virus is burning through the community, and the situation in the adult institutions is dire right now. They are overwhelmed with COVID patients right now,” he said. “We still have capacity, but we do not like that we have 15 sick kids here, four in intensive care right now. With so much that can be done to prevent this, I hope that this changes in terms of comfort in the community.”
