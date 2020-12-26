COVID-19 cases did not hit Blount County Schools equally in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Compared with the numbers of students and staff, Mary Blount Elementary had the lowest case ratio and Carpenters Middle School the highest.
Overall, 359 COVID-19 cases were reported to Blount County Schools in the first semester, July 29 to Dec. 18. That was 244 student cases, 73 teacher cases and 42 other staff, including substitutes and one person from the Central Office.
BCS estimates that led to 2,284 quarantines.
While the case numbers show some wide variation by school, Director Rob Britt said, “There is nothing that sticks out to me that is troublesome or that indicates an issue.”
He noted the figures encompass more than 18 weeks and don’t indicate the number of in-person and virtual students at each building.
Asked about some comparatively high numbers at Montvale and Rockford elementary schools, Britt said, “They had some bad weeks and not so bad weeks.”
The director said he was not aware of any clusters or correlation between case numbers and mask-wearing.
“I think that’s better left to scientists and health professionals,” he said.
On Nov. 30 BCS announced stronger language in its policy for when it requires face coverings, citing rising case number in the community and agreement from the state and local health departments that “face coverings are essential in preventing, mitigating, and reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
Britt said some schools had been higher in compliance with mask-wearing.
In an interview last week, Dec. 21, he said the case numbers don’t reflect the impact on schools, explaining that while Carpenters Middle School had more cases, Heritage Middle School had more staffing issues because of quarantines.
BCS already has announced that students will have staggered attendance the first week back from winter break. Those with last names beginning with A-K are expected on campus Jan. 5 and 7 and the others Jan. 6 and 8. Currently it expects all in-person students back on campus together Jan. 11.
“We’re just trying to do the best we can,” Britt said last week.
Tough to compare
Although Maryville and Alcoa reported case numbers by school throughout the semester, BCS refused a request from The Daily Times in August to provide school-specific data.
Attorney Caitlyn Luedtke Elam of Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop told the newspaper that information could lead to potentially identifying staff and students who had COVID-19.
Elam also initially declined a request from the newspaper this month for school-level data for the semester, but after further correspondence with the newspaper, Amanda Vance, supervisor of elementary instruction and district communications, provided total cases by school.
The individual school figures do not distinguish between student and staff cases. Alcoa City Schools also has not distinguished between student and staff cases, but Maryville City Schools has in its reports.
The number of cases for each Blount County school is a total of students and staff, including substitute teachers.
The Daily Times has compared those case numbers to enrollment and staffing figures, but direct comparison is not possible for several reasons.
Enrollment fluctuates throughout the year, and the newspaper used enrollment figures the district reported in September. The figures also do not account for how many students at each school opted for virtual learning.
Vance’s reports of COVID-19 cases always include this explanation: “The COVID-19 positive case counts provided by the Blount County Schools do not indicate whether staff or students contracted COVID-19 from a school or from community contact. These numbers simply indicate how many students and staff who attend the district have disclosed a positive COVID-19 test result.”
Highs and lows
The high schools had the most reported cases, with 55 at William Blount and 54 at Heritage, but they also have the most students and staff.
However the next highest case number was 44 at Carpenters Middle School, which had the highest percentage of cases compared with the numbers of students and staff, about 6.42%.
Only two other schools had rates over 4%: Montvale with 19 cases and a rate of 5.49% and Rockford, with 20 cases, for an estimated rate of 4.12%
Mary Blount, the county’s largest elementary school, reported only six cases, a 0.87% rate. That was followed closely by Union Grove Elementary, which reported three cases, for a rate of 0.97%.
The Samuel Everett School of Innovation reported three cases also, with a rate of 1.22%, but even in a regular school year not all of its students are on campus every day.
Prospect Elementary’s 18 cases gave it a slightly higher rate than Carpenter’s Elementary, which had 22 cases but also has about 100 more students.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released a report Dec. 17 and found an overall rate of 2,420 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children in the population, 2.42%.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Blount County overall has reported 413 new cases of COVID-19 among children ages 5-18 from Dec. 1-24.
