Blount County Schools is looking for community volunteers to give one hour, one day a week, to read with an elementary school student. Each reading mentor will be trained and materials will be provided.
The mission is to ensure that every child will be able to read well and independently.
Those who are interested in participating in this program should call Linda Carraway, coordinator of Kid Konnections, at 984-1212, extension 2267 or email her at linda.carraway@blountk12.org.
