While student achievement took a hit during the pandemic, Blount County Schools found much to celebrate in the growth students made during the past school year.
Even looking at student achievement data, BCS scored above the state average in 23 of 28 categories, Director Rob Britt told the Blount County Board of Education during a daylong retreat held at the Central Office on Sept. 30.
“The good news here is we didn’t decline nearly as much as what the state numbers were for the most part,” he said.
Overall the district earned the designation of “Advancing,” from the state, just below the top level of “Exemplary” in a five-category system. BCS also was “Advancing” in 2019, the last time the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program was administered before the spring 2021 exams. Blount County ranked 26th of 146 school systems across the state and received the top system growth score, Level 5. A dozen of the district’s 21 schools also scored at Level 5.
Only one, Carpenters Elementary School didn’t reach Level 3, roughly equating to a year’s growth, but it was among the top in the district in achievement.
At CES, 69% of students scored on track or mastered in science, compared to a state average of 37.6% and BCS average of 42.4%.
“Overall the majority of our schools did an excellent job in science last year,” Britt said.
He emphasized the results came amid a worldwide pandemic when he said BCS employees “poured their hearts and souls into our classrooms.”
Among the growth highlights, BCS scored No. 1 in the state in geometry, No. 2 in Algebra I, No. 3 in English 1 and No. 6 in grades 3-8 English language arts.
Carpenters Middle School was No. 2 in eighth grade science, and a number of Blount County schools were in the top 10% or 20% in the state for various subjects.
“We did all this under tremendous adversity and strife,” Britt noted, citing disruptions not only at school but in homes because of the pandemic.
“There’s a lot of good news and reason to celebrate what happened in 2021,” he said of the results from the state assessments.
However, they also showed plenty of room for growth. For example, less than 20% Lanier Elementary students scored on track or mastered in ELA, and less than 17% of Walland Elementary students reached that level in math.
Ten Blount County Schools scored below the state average in ELA achievement for grades 3-8, and seven below the state average for math in those grades.
Same page
After sharing the state test results school officials also explained to the board a number of efforts already underway to further improve instruction.
Instructional interventionists, for example, are highly focused on the current second graders. They were kindergartners in 2020, when the beginning of the pandemic hit the last quarter of the school year, and their first grade year was far from typical because of the disruptions of COVID-19.
BCS also is working on sharing best practices across classes and schools, as well as building understanding among teachers of the standards covered the year before and after their grade.
Another key has been ensuring the pacing of instruction in every classroom. “We were not all on the same page academically with the curriculum,” said Jake Jones, assistant director of curriculum and instruction.
BCS is working to reduce variability from class to class and teacher to teacher, to ensure “everybody’s singing from the same sheet of music,” said Jennifer Moore, supervisor of secondary instruction.
For example, no longer are some juniors reading a book at the fourth-grade level, according to Terri Bradshaw, instructional coach for English language arts in the middle and high schools. Instead they all are reading the same book but with support where needed.
Jones admitted that “change is hard” and getting buy-in has been difficult, but the district is working to show teachers how data from assessments can be used to shape instruction.
“I’m excited about where we are, but I’m even more excited about where we’re going,” Britt told the school board.
Not all the increases in achievement were based on instruction. Heritage Middle School saw a dramatic increase to 76.5 percent of students scoring on track or mastered in Algebra 1, but it has cut by about half the number of students taking the course, looking harder look at who is most likely to succeed. Most students take Algebra I in high school.
