Blount County Schools will send the County Commission details it requested on plans to spend money on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, but the price tag has gone up.
Last month the commission sent back to its Budget Committee for more specifics a request by the schools to spend $175,000 on HVAC units.
While compiling that information, BCS identified other failing units, and Thursday the Board of Education unanimously approved under two separate motions plans to spend $238,043.
During an Education Committee meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1, Commissioner Mike Akard, who called for more information at last month’s commission meeting, said he will support the proposal now that it includes details on the schools, number of students affected and specific costs.
The proposals cover 19 units across eight schools, with 10 of those scheduled for replacement dating to the late 1980s. BCS has money in its capital improvements budget, Fund 177, but must have approval from the County Commission to spend it.
The next step will be for the county Budget Committee to review it Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The committee also will consider an updated general purpose budget from the school board to ensure the county passes the state’s “maintenance of effort” requirement for local funding.
With updated sales tax figures, the school board expects to increase revenues from that source by $580,000, offsetting money it had planned to take from its fund balance, previously undesignated money.
If the county fails short in local funding, BCS could lose state funding, which accounts for more than half its budget.
For the record
The school board action began with unanimous voice votes electing officers. Robbie Kirkland, recently reelected to the board, is now chairman, and Debbie Sudhoff moves from that position to vice chair.
Diane Bain will continue as parliamentarian, and Vandy Kemp, joining the board for the first time along with Phil Porter, will be the board’s representative on the Tennessee Legislative Network.
Later in the meeting, Kirkland asked Sudhoff to repeat information she presented during the Education Committee meeting in response to an earlier comment by county Mayor Ed Mitchell that the schools had not redistricted in 22 years.
From 2000 through 2011, there were only four years when BCS didn’t redistrict any students, with schools opening, closing and changes to alleviate crowding or align attendance zones in feeder schools.
For example, Porter was affected three different years within that period. The last BCS redistricting was when Prospect Elementary opened in 2011.
During the Education Committee meeting, Sudhoff told commissioners, “We try to keep kids in their communities. We do look at each school as necessary,” and redistricting affects multiple schools.
“We want to be completely transparent between the commission and the Board of Education,” she said, urging commissioners to contact school officials with any questions.
“The community as a whole is stronger when we work together instead of it playing out in the media that we’re working against each other,” Sudhoff said.
Other action
The school board also approved:
• A 2021-22 calendar that will begin classes for students Aug. 2, 2021, and end with an abbreviated day May 20, 2022.
{div}• Contracts with Thompson Gas LLC of Athens for propane tank installation, maintenance and fuel, and with Premier Food Equipment Service of Luttrell for cafeteria equipment maintenance and repair.
{/div}
