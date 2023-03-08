Mountain Voices Honor Choir, featuring students from schools throughout the county, performed five songs to cap off the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts, held Tuesday, March 7, at East Maryville Baptist Church.
Brittan Adsit, 6, (center in pink) points to her art on display at East Maryville Baptist Church during the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts on Tuesday, March 7. Her mother, Kelly, sister Harper, 8, and grandmother Debbi Jones were touring the exhibit of elementary school students’ work.
Students of Blount County music teachers Tina Hackney (from left), Leigha Austin, Kevin Miller, Mary Alice Garner, John Huskey, Elizabeth Thompson and Laura Frahme, (Shanea Boring and James Gann not pictured), performed for a full house at East Maryville Baptist Church on Tuesday, March7, as part of the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts.
Brayleigh Williams, 7, (left) points out her artwork to family members Tuesday, March 7, during the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts at East Maryville Baptist Church.
Rockford Elementary's Yafa Tabanja, 7, (left) and her sister Salma, 8, show Yafa's artwork Tuesday, March 7, during the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts at East Maryville Baptist Church.
The Blount County Schools art show Tuesday, March 7, at East Maryville Baptist Church included digital art like “Ducks in a pond” by Abigail Clark, a fifth grader at Lanier Elementary School.
Carpenters Elementary first-grader Samuel Hearon’s eye-catching artwork was on display Tuesday, March 7, during the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts at East Maryville Baptist Church.
East Maryville Baptist Church hosted the Blount County Schools Night of the Arts on Tuesday, March 7, featuring works by elementary school students.
