Blount Memorial completed a second day of giving COVID-19 vaccines to K-12 staff members with a clinic for Blount County Schools employees at East Tennessee Medical Group on Saturday, Feb. 27.
“I think it is amazing that our entire system could receive vaccines all in one day,” said Suzanne Graves, principal of Middlesettlements Elementary School. “I was there less than 10 minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.