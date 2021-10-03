Twice a week about 450 elementary students across Blount County Schools are receiving a learning boost in STREAM camps.
BCS applied for a waiver from the state Department of Education to offer the required camps during the school year instead of along with summer camps designed to help with learning losses from pandemic disruptions.
That’s allowing BCS to offer the extra lessons in science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math from August to April.
With hands-on activities, “It catches them on the hook of excitement for learning,” said Carpenters Elementary School Principal Courtney Whitehead, who is is overseeing the program for the district.
Teachers are using the time to offer enrichment modules from the Wit and Wisdom curriculum they may not have time to offer during class, such as building balloon cars during a study of transportation.
The camps serve kindergarten through grade five and are aligned with state standards. Instead of having six different lessons plans, they are centered on grades one and four, providing a preview for younger students and review for older ones. “All three of those have value,” Whitehead said, whether the topic is a preview, on track with current learning or a review.
All 14 BCS elementary schools offer the camps, usually for two hours after school, either on Monday or Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday.
During the first two weeks of school, a STREAM preview with a science experiment during the Friends after-school program generated interest in the camps. Teachers also reached out to families whose students could most benefit from the camps with phone calls and letters.
“We wanted to make sure our net was big enough to catch everyone who could benefit,” Whitehead said.
The schools are planning open houses in December and the end of the school year for families to see the students’ art projects and notebooks.
“By the time this ends, it will be time for summer camps again,” Whitehead noted.
