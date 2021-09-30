Blount County Schools leaders were discussing how to recruit and retain part-time staff the same morning news broke of another major employer coming to town.
About 30% of the roughly 1,700 BCS employees are part time, with the lowest on the pay scale earning less than $11 an hour.
As anyone who has gone to a restaurant recently knows, “part-time employment is an issue right now in our economy,” David Murrell, assistant director of operations, told the Blount County Board of Education meeting at the Central Office for a daylong retreat Thursday, Sept. 30. “It’s not just a Blount County Schools issue. It’s in every school system and every part of the job force that does part-time employment.”
Current part-time needs include:
• 29 school nutrition staff, out of 130 positions
• 36 instructional assistants, out of nearly 300 positions.
BCS contracts with Education Staffing Solution for substitute teachers, but Murrell said they need about 50 more to bring to the pool of substitutes to 300.
The district also has four full-time openings for custodians.
Filling the cafeteria positions is difficult for multiple reasons, Murrell noted. Usually the only full-time position at each school is the cafeteria manager, which limits opportunity for advancement. Also the school meals program is self-funded, limiting the budget.
BCS is looking at several options and gathering pay data from other districts for comparison. Among the options Murrell mentioned is increasing the number of hours for instructional assistants from four to five or six hours.
He noted hiring for those positions was tough even before the pandemic. “Part-time employment in a good economy is hard,” he said.
Board member Debbie Sudhoff said she’d also like the district to consider retention bonuses for existing employees.
“I know we’re talking about our shortage of staff, but I think at the same time we need to consider retention bonuses for the people that have stayed with us during all of this who could have easily walked out, and they chose to stay,” she said.
Murrell said they are piloting a bonus with school nutrition staff members who stay through the school year.
“I think we’re going to have to approach it from several different angles,” he told the board.
Later in the retreat Sudhoff asked whether the district is paying maintenance staff enough, particularly those who are highly skilled.
“It would be nice to pay them what’s comparable with the outside market,” replied James Duke, supervisor of facilities, maintenance and capital projects. “I think that (for) a lot of the workers, it’s a calling to help out the kids. If we’re to properly compensate them, no, we’re not paying them enough.”
Finding minority teachers
Murrell also gave the board an update on efforts to increase to number of minority educators from the current 2% to 10%.
“The 10% is really just a floor for us, and it matches the demographics of our students in Blount County,” he noted.
Among the initiatives, BCS has started “Grow Your Own” programs to support students earning teaching degrees and is adding to its recruiting efforts half a dozen historically black colleges and universities, in Nashville and Atlanta.
Board member Vandy Kemp suggested the education foundation might find donors to fund scholarships for minority Blount students who want to become teachers.
Board Chairman Robbie Kirkland also raised the possibility of signing bonuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.