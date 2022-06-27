Seven Blount County Schools students are headed to Chicago today to test their abilities in cybersecurity as well as network, publication and website design against teens from across the country.
All qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America's National Leadership Conference by finishing in the top four in the state of Tennessee in their fields this spring.
William Blount High School's Thomas Potter, who placed fourth in Cybersecurity this spring, enjoys a puzzle. In middle school he heard about "speed cubing" and learned how to solve a Rubik's cube in about 30 seconds.
With cybersecurity, Potter said, "I love how it challenges me to think outside the box."
"It's always growing," he said. "There's always going to be a new problem, a new hack."
Teacher Miri Blair said to succeed in cybersecurity, "They have to be persistent, curious and willing to search for answers."
Potter had a work-based learning assignment with Blount County Schools and earned national certification in cybersecurity before graduating from William Blount in May. He will continue his cybersecurity studies at Tennessee Tech University.
Aaron Sparks, also a 2022 graduate of WBHS, won first in the state in Coding and Programming with an application he developed but will not be making the trip to Chicago. He had a work-based learning assignment in the IT department and DENSO and is continuing his studies in computer science at the University of Tennessee.
Last year Heritage High School's William Warwick finished sixth in the state FBLA Cybersecurity competition, and this year as seniors he was first in Networking Design with Matthew Meadows.
At the state competition in Chattanooga they had 20 minutes to read the prompt and develop a solution for a small business, which they then had 7 minutes to present.
Warwick had taken one networking class with teacher Renee Monger and earned a Cisco Networking Essentials certification. That's one of four certifications Warwick earned while in high school, and he's preparing to test for Adobe Photoshop certification this summer.
Taking ROTC at HHS also made Warwick comfortable with public speaking. "I got rid of my stage fright beforehand," he said.
To prepare for nationals he's also been reading "Networking for Dummies."
Warwick has interned in information technology at the Blount County Public Library and this summer as is interning at the Blount Count Sheriff's Office before continuing his students at Pellissippi State Community College in IT with the Cyber Defense concentration.
Publication Design
Brina Goin, a rising senior, was attracted to digital arts and design when she toured HHS as an eighth grader. She knew nothing about how to use Photoshop software when she started the classes.
Teacher Mary Cooper recruited rising junior Megan Mabe from an e-sports club after seeing her design creativity.
Mabe began drawing a child inspired by "My Little Pony" and became more serious about her art in fifth grade, drawing video game characters and other elements. She credits her interest in Dungeons and Dragons with developing not only her designs but also teamwork skills.
Together they are competing in Publication Design with the prompt of a men's clothing store, having created everything from store signage to clothing tags.
Mabe, a rising junior, and Goin, a rising senior, will test for Photoshop certification when they take Digital Arts and Design 3 in the coming school year.
Also from HHS, recent graduate Zakara Everett-Wahl and rising senior Tate Frye will be competing in Website Design.
