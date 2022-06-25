ATLANTA — When about 5,200 students from across the country entered Atlanta’s State Farm Arena Friday night, June 24, they already had won gold medals at the state level to qualify for SkillsUSA national competitions.
Over about four hours they received 1,150 bronze, silver or gold medals for their performance that week in 108 contests at the 58th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.
Eight Blount County Schools students had no idea how well they had done until later that night at a state meeting.
In two competitions they finished just out of the medals, in fourth place. They also placed ninth, 13th and 18th in other events.
Asked if those who are still in school were motivated by the results, Heritage High School engineering teacher Sam Warwick responded, “They are mad and motivated.”
This was the first time students had been able to compete in person at SkillsUSA nationals since 2018, because of the pandemic.
So close
Recent Heritage graduate Hayden Poe was humbled by his fourth place finish in Automotive Refinishing Technology, according to collision repair teacher Lynn Robinson. Robinson, who just started teaching last October, said he appreciated the support of parents and administrators the SkillsUSA program and the opportunity to represent the school. “It was a very humbling experience,” the teacher said of his first trip to the nationals.
The other fourth place finisher was the HHS Robotics Urban Search and Rescue team of Avery Rayfield, a May graduate, and rising junior William LaForest.
Their robot lost voltage during its one chance to navigate the course at the national competition, so they lost time when they could have scored points. However, they are judged on much more than how the robot performs, such as their engineering notebook and how they present their work.
This was the first time an HHS team has not finished in the top three nationally in Robotics Urban Search and Rescue since it began competing.
In 2021 SkillsUSA held the national competition online, and Rayfield earned the silver medal with partner Caden Branch. Since 2014 a Heritage team has won two golds, two bronze and three silver at the national level in Robotics Urban Search and Rescue.
Usually Warwick has an experienced student working with a new partner in the search and rescue and Mobile Robotics Technology competition, where students build a robot that much run autonomously and with a driver to complete tasks and earn points. This year’s mobile robotics team had two new members because of graduations, rising junior Burl Grubb and rising senior Luke Wiget.
Last week’s nationals were only their second time competing in person, after this spring’s state SkillsUSA event, and they finished 18th in the nation.
William Blount High School had three students competing at nationals, all May 2022 graduates. Julia Kessler and Gracie Phinney didn’t take a mechatronics course until the second semester of their senior year and finished ninth in the nation. Mechtronics involves the types of computer, mechanical and electrical systems used in modern automated manufacturing.
Henry Myers finished 13th in the nation in Pin Design and hopes to return to SkillsUSA as a postsecondary competitor.
World of work
The keynote speaker for the awards presentation was Darren Keefe, who worked as a carpenter before becoming a designer on HGTV’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
Keefe told the teens he called “the best career and technical education students in the nation” that by studying skilled trades that they can fill a vital role in the economy and their communities.
The scope of SkillsUSA is massive, and the national competitions cover an area equal to 31 football fields.
While some students were wielding knives in a culinary competition, others were welding. Fields range from the ancient art of barbering to “smart home” technology. In just the five demonstration contests this year they ranged from facilities management to flying drones.
For the awards ceremony the contestants wore the same professional dress required for their competitions, from chef coats to red blazers.
To keep the ceremony flowing, announcers first called finalists to a staging area without revealing which place they won. Students screamed and applauded as they heard themselves or their state competitor announced as a finalist.
On stage, the bronze winners received their medals first, and when the announcer named the silver medal winners the gold winners’ faces showed shock and delight. Some literally jumped for joy.
On the awards platform all the medal winners often shook hands or clasped them and raised their arms together in celebration as teachers snapped photos.
In addition to receiving medals, some winners also received tools and scholarships from industry sponsors.
During the ceremony SkillsUSA also announced its theme for the 2022-23 school year, Our Time Is Now.
