Blount County Schools saw student results on statewide assessments drop about 5-7 percentage points for grades three through eight and 4 percentage points at the high school level since the pandemic started.
“We knew that we were going to have a decline,” Assistant Director Jake Jones said.
The Tennessee Department of Education didn’t test in spring 2020, when schools first closed because of COVID-19 precautions, so the results from spring 2021 show the result of disruption over two school years.
“Overall I feel like our teachers did an excellent job of working through all the obstacles of a pandemic,” Jones said. During the 2020-21 school year, a quarter of BCS students opted for virtual learning at least part of the year, and some missed up to 30 days of instruction from multiple quarantines after exposure to cases of COVID-19.
Since mandatory state testing doesn’t start until grade three, it doesn’t capture a group educators are particularly concerned about: the Class of 2032. Those current second graders missed the last nine weeks of kindergarten, a critical time for learning, plus had disruptions during their first grade year.
The numbers
In releasing district-level results from the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program this month, the state Department of Education highlighted two key areas: third grade English language arts, an indicator of future academic success, and seventh grade math, which sets the foundation for algebra and mathematical reasoning.
Statewide districts saw an average increase of 48% in the number of third graders scoring “below” in ELA, the lowest level of the four-part scoring — below, approaching, on track and mastered.
This past spring 30.4% of BCS third graders scored in the below category, compared with 20.1 2% two years earlier.
Among BCS third graders last spring, 28.7% were considered proficient in English language arts — scoring on track or mastered — compared to 32% statewide.
In 2019, 36.5% of BCS third graders were proficient in ELA.
Slightly more BCS seventh graders scored proficient in math this year than the state average, 23.9% compared to 22.9%. In 2019, 25.7% of the district’s seventh graders were in the top two categories of on track or mastered.
In Blount County, 27.9% of seventh graders scored below in math this past spring, compared with 26% who took the 2019 TNReady.
Despite the dips in district results from 2019 to 2021, Jones said BCS scored higher than the state in all high school subjects. Blount students were particularly strong in U.S. history, he noted, where 40.2% were proficient compared to 33.2% in statewide results.
“I think it’s important that we celebrate our teachers, students and families. Last year was very hard,” Jones said. “Each day was a new day with different obstacles that our folks had to navigate around, and they did an excellent job of meeting the social, emotional and academic needs of our students.
“The pandemic brought on a lot of fear and a lot of anxiety for our families and teachers and students,” he said. “I just think Blount County Schools did a good job of trying to meet those needs and then also push them to the next level academically.”
Multiple interventions
Well before the state released TNReady results, BCS was working with students to raise their performances, using information from iReady assessments that align with the state standards and check student performance throughout the year.
Across the district’s 14 elementary schools it has assigned four learning loss interventionists based on the greatest needs.
In addition to working with two to four students at a time to address skill deficits and standards they are having trouble grasping, Jones explained those interventionists are offering professional development to classroom teachers, co-teaching some classes and providing ready-made activities teachers can use with their students.
The district also cleared other assignments from the middle school math and reading interventionist so they can work only with students all day long.
Two learning acceleration interventionists, who split days among the four middle schools, are focusing on students who are in the approaching grade level category. “They just need a little bit of support to push them to the next level,” Jones said.
Their strategies include “pre-teaching” before a classroom teacher covers a subject and then following up.
BCS also is offering tutoring before and after school, and the district is working to figure out how to include it during the school day as well, in addition to the other interventions.
“We have to take advantage of every opportunity in the classroom and outside of the classroom in tutoring to educate these kids and remediate the skills that they’re missing,” Jones said.
