Blount County Schools won’t be asking families to pay general school or graduation fees in 2022-23, since the school board voted to cover the tab of more than a quarter of a million dollars.
“With the economy the way it is we have families that simply cannot afford this fee,” board member Debbie Sudhoff said in making the motion at a March 3 meeting that the district cover the general school fees — $20 for elementary students and $25 for secondary — as well as $25 for graduation.
The Blount County Board of Education paying the cost through the school district’s budget would be a win-win, she said, because the district cannot force families to pay the fee and this will ensure the schools receive the money.
In response to a question from The Daily Times earlier in the week BCS Fiscal Administrator Troy Logan said the district does not track how many students pay the fee. At the time he estimated the cost at $255,000, but a draft budget the board discussed during a work session before its March 3 meeting has $275,000 for that line item.
“I’ve never understood why we charge our seniors to graduate,” Sudhoff said in making the motion, which the board approved by voice vote. “I know there’s costs involved to the system, but we should be celebrating that our students are graduating and not charging them more money to get out the door.”
Lenville Powell honored
The board also approved naming the Heritage High School Commons after longtime BCS teacher, coach and administrator Lenville Powell, who died in January 2021 at the age of 82.
Board member Vandy Kemp, former HHS principal, was full of emotion as she honored Powell and his impact over more than 40 years with the district. “Lenville loved his students,” she said. “He greeted each one with a big smile every day.”
“Even on the most stressful days of high school administration Lenville would look around and proclaim, ‘Life is good,’” she shared.
During the two hours every day that he would supervise lunch in the HHS commons Powell also would chat with students. Kemp said, “He encouraged, chastised, praised and loved on hundreds of them through the years as he perched in a corner of the commons area.”
The commons at both Heritage and William Blount High School currently are undergoing renovations with new paint, furniture and lighting, and Powell’s family is sharing nearly $10,000 in memorial donations to improve the space at HHS.
HMS practice field
During the March 3 meeting the board also approved spending up to $25,000 for planning and engineering for a baseball practice field at Heritage Middle School.
In making the motion Sudhoff noted that the other BCS middle schools have a practice field but currently the Heritage Middle players must practice off campus, at Oakview Baptist Church.
She noted that when the middle school team is using the high school field for games the high school team will be able to use the new practice field.
The board also approved spending $1,500 to have the Tennessee School Boards association help it develop a better evaluation for the director of schools. TSBA already is helping the school board recruit and screen applicants to succeed Director Rob Britt when he retires in June.
