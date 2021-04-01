Blount County Schools plans to hire a a capital projects and facilities supervisor to oversee the 2.3 million square feet it has under roof and multimillion-dollar capital projects.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the proposal Thursday, April 1, after a plan fell through for county government to hire a facilities director with responsibility over schools.
“The mayor and I tried to work out a deal where we could collaborate on that, and we were unable to do that,” Director Rob Britt told the board during a budget work session before the meeting.
Britt explained in a later interview that the board’s attorney advised that a county employee could not have supervisory authority, such as hiring and firing, over school employees.
Mayor Ed Mitchell will have representation in screening applicants, Britt told the board, and the school district’s new facilities supervisor will be able to help the county with capital-improvement plans.
BCS plans to post the job opening Monday, April 5, but has not set the salary. The school board will consider that as part of the 2021-22 budget it plans to vote on April 22.
The new position will include responsibilities of maintenance manager Terry “Mutt” Baldwin, who is retiring.
However, the job description lists more than 30 performance responsibilities, including supervising custodial and maintenance staff; developing long-range capital-outlay plans; and working with engineers, architects, contractors and subcontractors on school projects.
In addition to regular maintenance, the district spends about $6 million a year on capital projects through Fund 177, a separate pool of property tax money not split with the city school district. A preliminary budget draft for the next school year also proposes spending more than $6 million from the balance in the general operating budget for capital projects.
Britt complimented Baldwin and Troy Logan, the district’s fiscal administrator who also has had responsibility for managing capital projects and maintenance, but said BCS needs more experience and expertise.
Cost savings
“By developing and executing a capital-improvement plan, we’re going to reduce the cost over time by effective and timely use of resources,” Britt said, adding this person will look out for the interests of the school board, school system and taxpayers.
The new supervisor will ensure projects are on time, on budget and of high quality, the director said during the work session.
Board member Vandy Kemp noted when she was principal of Heritage High in the early 2000s. the 1977-built school not only had a mold problem but also had to close the theater for a while when a construction issue led to cinder blocks popping out.
Britt recalled an issue with the geothermal system at Carpenters Middle School when it was new, too.
“We’ve got to have somebody who can help us avoid those kinds of mistakes, because they can be very costly,” he said.
“We’re not going to attract somebody on a small salary. It is an investment,” Britt said, assuring school board members it will pay off in savings.
Qualifications listed in the job description include a bachelor’s degree in engineering, architecture, business management or a related field and five years of experience in a senior management position.
Diversity push
The new position was the only item on the agenda for the board's monthly meeting.
During the comment period for board members, Kemp called on administrators during the hiring season to “look hard for those highly qualified teachers, aides and administrators who will bring a broader and more diverse perspective in cultural experience to our schools.”
Kemp noted research showing that all students benefit “when their teachers and administrators more accurately reflect the multiracial society that America has become.”
As a former administrator in Sevier County, Blount County and at Maryville College, Kemp said, “I know how hard this challenge is, but there are strategies for recruiting for diversity, and I just encourage all of us to try a little bit harder to make that happen.”
