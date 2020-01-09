The Blount County Board of Education voted Thursday, Jan. 20, to propose a 5% raise for employees in next year’s budget, but no one is certain funding will make that possible.
Board members appear to be banking on a hefty increase in state funding for public education.
Blount County Schools already had negotiated a 2% raise for certified employees with the Blount County Education Association, but that agreement through collaborative conferencing is binding only if the Blount County Commission approves enough funding.
Board member Jim Compton made the motion to put a 5% raise for certified and classified employees in next year’s budget, 3% more for teachers than the agreement with BCEA.
“I can remember back when starting salaries for Blount County was 14th or 15th in the state. I believe now we’re 87th in the state,” Compton told his fellow board members. “We’re one of the richest counties in the state, and our starting salaries for teachers is 87th.”
“It’s time we step up to the plate,” said Compton, who previously announced he will not seek re-election. A 5% raise wouldn’t put the district in the top 20, he said, but would put it in “a decent range.”
Currently the base pay in Blount County is $36,605 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience. The base is $37,800 in Alcoa and $43,160 in Maryville City Schools this year.
Counting on the state
Board member Robbie Kirkland estimated that if state funding didn’t come through, a 3% raise would require a 20-cent property tax hike because funding raised would be split with the two city school districts.
“I think the state’s going to step in and do something,” Kirkland said. But if it isn’t enough, he said, “There’s no way we’re going to get 20 cents on the tax rate.”
“If we wait and put it in the budget after funds are there, we’re not going to get it,” Compton said. “You do it beforehand and try to get the funds to do it.”
“I hate to tell teachers they’re going to get 5% if they’re going to get 2,” Kirkland said. “I’m hoping the state comes through.”
A lengthy discussion followed with board members trying to recall details from the current year budget, which required staff cuts and using money from the schools’ fund balance, akin to a savings account.
“I’m all for (the raise), but I want to know that we’re not going to have to cut employees to fund it,” Kirkland said.
Board Chair Debbie Sudhoff offered an amendment to delay action until the February board meeting to seek more information from the school district attorney about the board’s obligation to fund an increase.
Based on her understanding, she said, “If we approve this and then County Commission approves it, we would be bound to do that raise, wherever the money comes from, whether it’s cutting employees, depleting fund balance, whatever. So that’s the issue: how we pay for it.”
“Surely to goodness that state will do something,” Kirkland said.
Kirkland and board member Scott Helton supported her motion for a month’s delay, but it failed 3-3 with board member Fred Goins abstaining.
Then Sudhoff was the sole vote against the motion for the 5% raise. After the meeting she said that she wanted more information before approving it.
“I want our employees to get a 5% raise,” Sudhoff said. “My concern is if we don’t have it.”
“I don’t want to have to cut positions to give employees a 5% raise,” she said.
BCEA President Rebecca Dickinson in her remarks at the end of the meeting thanked the board for its vote but said if anyone asks her about it she’ll tell them, “Don’t get too excited until July,” after the state has done its budget.
She noted that the state provides about 46% of school funding in Tennessee, and the state ranks 45th in per-pupil spending nationwide.
The Tennessee Education Association is pushing for the state “to fund public schools appropriately,” Dickinson said. “I would like to invite anyone who is interested in public education to a rally on March 16, that’s the Monday of spring break, in Nashville.”
In an interview following the meeting Director Rob Britt said the district will put the 5% raise in its budget proposal to the Blount County Commission. “That will be our top priority in the budget.”
