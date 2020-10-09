Starting Friday, Oct. 16, Blount County Schools students will be able to grab free breakfast and lunch for the weekend.
Like the program providing free meals during the school week this semester, no paperwork is required for students to participate, and those enrolled in virtual learning at home may pick up food too.
Schools will have bags with two breakfasts and two lunches ready for students to grab and go on Friday afternoons, said Karen Helton, school nutrition coordinator for the district. The packages will include items such as cereal, fruit, juice and even a frozen burrito, so BCS encourages families to check backpacks Friday afternoons.
Because of school breaks no weekend meals will be provided Thanksgiving week and the last weekend distribution will be Dec. 11.
"We want kids to use this," Helton said, noting many families are dealing with stresses including parents being out of work or having reduced hours.
For the past several years BCS has provided weekend meals to 75 to 80 students through private donations.
As part of coronavirus relief efforts the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted waivers to continue several programs, including those offering free meals through the Summer Food Service Program and Seamless Summer Option Operations through December.
Helton said few virtual students are picking up the free school meals during the week, but even with about a quarter of the BCS students at home, participation in school meals is up.
During the month of September the school cafeterias served about 56,000 breakfasts and 99,700 lunches.
Normally the full price for a breakfast and lunch would be $3.25 at a Blount County elementary school, $3.75 at a middle school and $4.25 at a high school for both meals.
